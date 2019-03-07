The reDiscovery Project: Exploring the architecture, ghats and sunsets of the city of lakes, Udaipur

Editor’s note: You may have heard the saying ‘the journey is the destination’, but some travellers actually put that philosophy into practice. Presenting, #FTravellers — on-the-road (or air/sea) dispatches from travel enthusiasts on long journeys.

Text by Ambika Vishwanath | Photos by Hoshner Reporter

“Welcome, please, only to have a look, not to buy, you want a room, only 500 rupees” familiar refrains of any backpacker town across India surrounded us as we heaved our backpacks up the marginal slope to our guest house. Bikes hurtled past us down the narrow alley lined with slightly dusty stores selling paintings, antiques and bright red and yellow mirror work clothing and wall hangings. There might have been elements of a familiar backpacker zone but we were definitely in Rajasthan. A few metres down the road we reached our guest house and room up on the fourth floor with a stunning view of the iconic Pichola lake and beautiful City Palace on the opposite bank. Dusk was upon us and lights were beginning to appear on the palace and the many havelis around in the old city of Udaipur, as the faint outlines of the Aravalis faded into the darkness. As we sat on the terrace of the guest house, check by jowl with other houses and connected rooftops, breathing in the cold clear winter air, our Rajasthan adventure had begun.

Over the next few weeks as we traverse parts of this vast colourful state past massive forts and through Rabari and Bishnoi villages to Jodhpur and beyond to Bikaner at the edge of the Thar and the museum-like havelis of Shekhavati, we will bring you tales of our travels, but for now we begin in the lake city of Udaipur. Founded by Maharana Udai Singh II, who shifted the capital here, Udaipur is well known as the city of lakes and has also been given the strange moniker of Venice of the East. I am not quite sure of that tag, which might be better suited to a place like Sunderbans or the backwaters of Kerala, but it has served to boost tourism. We spend our first couple of days simply walking the old streets and alleyways, with the typical Rajasthani style of lattice windows and tiny balconies jutting out of the few remaining old havelis. Our guide during the walking tour we opt for, run by the friendly chaps at Go Stops hostel, points out the differences between the many balconies and windows, the ones within the walls of the old city have a larger one for men and smaller one for women with a sun and moon carved above signifying a Rajput household. Outside the walls of the old city, once guarded by nine gates, lattice windows are similar but without the sun and moon. We also hung out at the Udaipur World Music Festival which had some funky acts from Cuba, Israel, parts of Africa and India. Set against the backdrop of the Fateh Sagar lake, it’s worth a visit next year if they do it again.

It’s a cool old city with small ghats around the lake where bathing and washing of clothes is expressly forbidden, a decree once put in place by the royal family. It’s a good decree, we have seen many ghat areas and rivers across the country destroyed. The Maharana, who comes from an unbroken line of the Mewar dynasty, though now without the power, seems to hold quite a bit of sway in the city and is well respected. Many of the old havelis around the lake, that once belonged to members of the royal court have been spruced up and become boutique hotels, cute little cafes have sprung up serving everything from banana Nutella pancakes, pasta, typical Indian fare to Rajasthani thalis. Food is great, though a bit pricey if you are on a budget like us and we become regulars at Millets of Mewar, that offers wholesome organic food with produce only sourced locally. Touts and guides are everywhere offering their services, but none as pushy, a polite no is met with a smile, something rather rare in such a popular tourist destination, and it’s one more reason I really like this town. A tiny walking bridge connect one side of the lake to the other at its narrowest point with the floating Lake Palace in the far distance. Now an exclusive Taj hotel, the palace was the summer residence of the kings, and purportedly a space for young princes to frolic with their consorts away from prying eyes of the court and public. The hotel is now unfortunately closed to non-resident guests following the 2008 Mumbai attacks, but one can contend gazing out at the floating white beauty from the many ghats around the lake, the Ambrai being one of our favourite spots especially at sunset.

With brilliant graffiti on the walls of an old temple, Ambrai ghat is possibly one of the best spots to view the sunset over the City Palace, Pichola and the Lake Palace, apart from the Monsoon Palace perched high up a hill above the city. We found ourselves there most evenings, with local kids playing the guitar and singing, a few tourists and the cute but rather amusing pre-wedding shoot groups. A somewhat well-known wedding destination for folks in north India, Udaipur has eclipsed into fame after a recent spate of famous weddings and it seemed like everyone wanted a pre-wedding photograph with the City Palace glowing in the sunset.

The palace from the outside looks deceptively smaller than it actually is. With two sections converted into hotels and one wing housing the royal family, only one part of the palace interiors, now a museum run by the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, is open to visitors. That one part takes a good 2-3 hours, and that is if you are not walking with a photographer who wants to document every tiny corner. Priced at rupees 300, it is rather a hefty fee for a museum compared to ASI run monuments, but it is privately owned, well maintained and worth every rupee. I suppose the royal coffers need a boost! Built over 400 years, from a Mughal era to the British raj, one can see the tiny changes in architectural style, with Islamic and Victorian influences in the windows, vaulted ceilings, bedrooms, carvings and glass work – Belgian, like in many other palaces and rich homes we had seen around the country. But the tile work is quintessential Rajasthan and in one multi-coloured room, the colours are used to depict the former Rajasthani Kingdoms, now famous cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jodhpur. The palace museum and the entire complex, manned by guards bearing the Mewar ensign, is opulent as one would expect from royalty in this part of the country but wasn’t overtly ostentatious.

The former capital of Kumbalgarh, the site of many battles, sieges and palace intrigue holds the second longest continuous fort walls after the Great Wall of China and the first sight of it as you climb the Aravalis is impressive. With thick high walls, bulbous at the bottom and a multitude of watchtowers protecting all it held within, it is what I imagined a powerful Rajasthani fort to look like. Not much is left of the 15th-century fort, though restoration work is underway to bring its many palaces and Jain and Hindu temples back to life. One main section of the old palace is left with tiny stairways, large courtyards, water pools and low doorways that are common to all Rajasthani style forts and palaces, a useful trick to foil incoming danger. As we stood atop the highest point of one of the palaces, it was unusually clear for winter and we could see for miles in the distance and one could understand why Maharana Kumbha, known to be a brilliant strategist and architect, built this impressive fort on these hilltops. It is said that you can see the fort from a hundred miles away but seems to disappear when closer, fooling many an enemy over time who would wander the hills looking for the fort. Unfortunately, the brilliant Maharana missed the enemy within and was ultimately murdered by his own son. A story as old as time itself.

