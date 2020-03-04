The Power of Protinex: Here’s How You Can Stay Energetic All Day

We are all running around all day, every day! Running to get up in the morning and get dressed, running to reach work and finally running to reach home. From work commitments to household responsibilities and social outings, slowly but surely the fatigue creeps in. The daily struggle is real and tiring. Amidst all this, if you feel dull, lethargic and sluggish, we don’t blame you.

But do you know how you can beat being low on energy? Here are some easy tips to help you stay upbeat all day, every day!

Focus on the right nutrition:For the kind of hectic lives we live, nourishing our body and minds with the right kind of nutrition is essential. Did you know that 8 out of 10 adults are deficient in protein? Proteins are essential as our body uses it to repair tissues and to build bones; muscles, cartilages etc., but most people ignore this essential nutrient. Therefore our diet must consist of the right mix of proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins and fats to fulfil our daily energy prerequisite. Imagine working on an empty stomach. It is very likely that your mind won’t function correctly. That is exactly how your body also reacts to the mineral deficit resulting in fatigue, sluggishness and exhaustion.

To be able to do more in a day and fulfil all your responsibilities with ease, you need to focus on the right nutrition intake. If this isn’t possible with your meals, you should consider taking in extra supplements that will meet the deficit and help you be fit, healthy and energetic.

Plan a suitable exercise routine:Exercise is an extremely important activity to make sure your body is active. Physical activity helps improve health considerably and keeps you away from critical diseases too. It is advised that a healthy adult must squeeze in 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of rigorous aerobic activity every week. Moreover, exercising releases the happy hormone – endorphins in your body making you feel energetic and upbeat. However, you must make sure your body gets enough good nutrients to support all the physical activity. Fuel up on fruits, greens or dry fruits before your workouts to keep the energy high. You could also try taking some healthy supplements like Protinex, a nutritious and high quality addition to your diet, that’ll help you meet your nutrition requirements not adequately being met through diet.

Get check-ups to keep deficiencies monitored:Any deficiencies in the body can cause discomfort along with uneasiness and fatigue. Thus, it is important to get regular check-ups so that these deficiencies don’t go unnoticed and can be fulfilled at the earliest. Vitamin B12, D, Iodine, Iron and Magnesium are all common amongst the urban working population and must be kept in check. These can be addressed by following a healthy, nutritious diet and intake of supplements.

The minimum daily intake of protein required for our body is 0.8 to 1 gm for every kg and this is difficult to measure which may lead to a deficiency causing loss of muscle mass, skin, hair and nail problems, risk of bone fractures, infections and more. It can also worsen several health problems and thus the signs must not be ignored.

Take effective breaks:Your hectic lifestyle can have an impact on your body and life. To alleviate the stress of daily life, it is important to take breaks from your work-life and spend some leisurely time. This will help you rejuvenate and get back refreshed to take on more challenges. If you do have the luxury, try to mix things up by pursuing a hobby like underwater diving or dance. This will help you break away from routine and load up on happy experiences that’ll keep you energized. Make sure you give your body enough nutrients in the form of healthy fruits and veggies even when on a break and don’t skip the supplements that’ll help you keep fit and energized.

Choose the right supplements:Our hectic lifestyles and the lack of proper nutrition can cause several deficiencies in our bodies. Sometimes they may even go unnoticed until it leads to some major disease. But these deficiencies can be addressed by consuming the right diet and nutritional supplements that will help you meet your daily nutrition requirements. A great solution to this problem is Protinex, a nutritional supplement that is fortified with the right amounts of carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, and zero trans-fats and is easy to digest. Available in four delicious flavours, Protinex is the perfect partner for you in the race of life with zero trans-fats and adequate nutrients that make it an excellent addition to your diet. The Protinex Tasty Chocolate Flavor is our ultimate favourite and you must-try it out!

All these steps will guarantee your energy doubles up allowing you to do way more than you can right now! So get ready to get energized.

This is a Partnered Content.

