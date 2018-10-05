The Oxford English Dictionary adds over 100 film-related words, including like Spielbergian, Kubrickian

The Oxford English Dictionary has long stood as the final word on the words that make it to the lexicon of English language. If the Oxford dictionary doesn't contain a word, is it even really a word? (Regardless of how much it's part of daily parlance.) Over the years, the dictionary has opened itself to words from diverse sources. And the latest revision has an eclectic mix of words — all related to cinema.

The dictionary has added over 100 words and phrases that are used in the language of cinema: "cinematography to criticism, film scripts to film-makers", as stated in OED's official website. Legendary filmmakers from across the world — Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Ingmar Bergman and Quentin Tarantino, among others — have attained cult status among cinephiles for their sheer genius both in the content and the craft of filmmaking. Hence, a set of at least 20 adjectives — formed out of the names of the above-mentioned directors: Spielbergian, Tarantinoesque, Kubrickian, Fordian, Keatonesque, Bergmanesque, to name a few.

If there are words that pertain to real people, this year's revision also includes words and phrases derived from reel characters and situations. For instance, the phrase 'Mrs Robinson' refers to an older woman engaging in a sexual relationship with a much younger man (ref. Mike Nichols' 1967 film The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross). Similarly, the much-used phrase 'not in Kansas anymore' — that means ‘in a strange or unfamiliar place or situation’, or ‘undergoing a new experience’ — is derived from 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. In the film, Dorothy (played by Judy Garland) tells Toto (Terry, the dog), “I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas any more,” after being whisked away by the tornado.

In addition to these, there are words and phrases that refer to techniques used in the art of filmmaking. Visual effects, special effects, aerial shots, Dutch angle are some of these technical phrases that have been added to the English lexicon, courtesy the Oxford English Dictionary.

