The Lonely City: On art and isolation in Olivia Laing’s nonfiction, and the post-coronavirus world

I saw two butterflies on my balcony in New Delhi today, perched on top of the iron railing, almost white, both. I saw them from my room and then tiptoed my way outside, onto the balcony to get a closer look, but also fearing that the sound of my approaching feet might alarm them and they will fly away. But they didn’t move. I went close enough for them to notice me. Do butterflies have eyes? It dawned on me how I haven’t seen a butterfly in years, even though while growing up in Calcutta in the 90s it was a pretty common sight. They stayed for a few more seconds, before taking off together. I came back inside and googled why we see less and less of butterflies today. And multiple links appeared. Saying how researchers are finding that butterflies are vanishing around the world because of pollution, pesticides, and habitat loss. The coronavirus has taken a lot from us in the past few weeks, especially from those who are working and serving us from the frontline. But it’s also allowed a section of the earth, species we overlooked while on our daily quest to upkeep the ruins of our routine, to heal and even return.

Many who have had the privilege to spend this time contemplating about life or complaining about chores, who haven’t had to scavenge for food like thousands of people in this country or sleep under a flyover because their homes had been taken away from them overnight, have however struggled with one thought. Those who are doing this by themselves have wondered if it would have been easier in someone’s company, and those doing this with family/flatmates/partners have pondered whether some alone time would have been more ideal. While there are no easy answers, this sustained solitary tussle has made most of us look inward with a little more care and caution than ever before. Hence my decision to pick up and revisit Olivia Laing’s The Lonely City at such a time didn’t come as a total surprise to me.

Realist painter Edward Hopper who has unwittingly become the poster boy of the coronavirus pandemic, artist/filmmaker Andy Warhol, photographer/artist/activist from the AIDS-torn New York of the 80s David Wojnarowicz, janitor-turned-writer/artist Henry Darger and radical feminist author Valerie Solanas are some of the many eccentric and extraordinary characters which haunt the pages of Laing’s book. “What does it feel like to be lonely?” she writes. “It feels like being hungry: like being hungry when everyone around you is readying for a feast. It feels shameful and alarming, and over time these feelings radiate outwards, making the lonely person increasingly isolated, increasingly estranged.” Even as Laing embarks on her journey of this stark study and meditation on solitude, she never loses empathy for her leads. Or even for herself, considering that her entire book is set in the city of New York and we learn that she had moved to NYC from London in her mid-thirties only to be with a man, a relationship that eventually didn’t work out. The Lonely City serves as a reminder that we must, at all times — but especially today — remember to be kind to ourselves.

As Laing progresses she draws unique parallels between these artists, contemporaneously reflecting on her own experiences of feeling alienated in a city filled with too many people — who don’t have the luxury to take a moment to stop and correspond with another human being’s sadness. And this is where her book comes most alive, when she finds these correlations between the pangs of loneliness suffered by her subjects, herself and us, her readers.

“Sometimes, all you need is permission to feel,” Laing says. And if an artwork, or a scene from a mediocre film, or reentering the world of a book you have already read, or a recorded voice in your phone singing you their favourite song, allows us that feeling then there seldom will come a more opportune moment in our lives to embrace that sensation. The popular saying goes that there’s a crack in everything because that’s from where the light gets in. What’s this light? For people like us with our statutory entitlement to a roof over our heads — experiencing ennui inside our homes because we are separated from the rest of the world — that illuminated corridor which leads to our rescue is art. Laing’s brilliant, wise voice will reverberate across your empty room if you give it a chance, as you look outside your window at the post-COVID-19 world with both confusion and irony. Her words won’t discourage you from being introspective or reticent, which in fact can be perceived as good groundwork for the uncertain future we are all looking at right now. We must not only slow down but also prepare to settle into a wholly new rhythm of life. What’s the normal we want to return to? When almost everything about the way we were living had ceased to resemble anything which can be considered ‘normal’.

One needs a device connected to the internet while reading The Lonely City. There are references to so many paintings and photographs, places and periods of history that despite Laing’s authentic description of each, looking at them becomes imperative as you turn the pages. But that isn’t too difficult because today we are always connected virtually anyway, with or without a global lockdown. Laing writes exquisitely about online loneliness too, how the digital universe distances and preserves us at the same time. With the help of pictures of our pets or the food we are cooking and screenshots of Zoom conversations with classmates from school, it’s a sanctuary we are getting used to seeking at the beginning and end of each day. We are not only connecting, but learning to reconnect with forgotten habits and people from our past. If we can, then we must try and hold on to some of these things when this is over, and it will be, sooner or later. As we see Laing unearth some form of support for her war-torn soul while writing about the bruised lives of artists she has admired and loved, joining dots, forming connections, similarly we can build a network of faces, smiles and fixtures around us too which help us get by. Her book opens with the sentence, “If you’re lonely, this one’s for you.” And yes, it is. But in the new world we might be stepping into, we must readjust our idea of loneliness and embrace it with a broader perspective. Because even if the earth and human life as we knew it completely changes tomorrow, if we try we can all be lonely together in it.

