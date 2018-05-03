The Indo-Aryans through European eyes: Examining the impact of this theory in a Biblical world

The exercise of the ancient is central to the making of the political nation, and so has been the case with India. The Indian nation emerged from a search for a glorious ancient past and a parallel despondency at its miserable present – the future, thus, became an invitation to the past, in the hope of reviving previous civilisational glories.

To speak of the Aryan question is to speak of the contestations over early Indian history in one flourish. Developed by German orientalists swayed by the passions of romanticism and its discovery of the spiritual East, the Aryan myth held that Indian civilisation, as it were, was inaugurated by the Vedic age whose actors were the Indo-Aryans. These Indo-Aryans were a mutational sub-stream of the Aryan race that had originated in Central Asia and subsequently traveled across the world – so decisive was its travel that the two great civilisations of Europe and India were sired by it.

This was a formulation that tied in with the birth of ethnography, and so language commingled with race, prefiguring the insidious rise of eugenic sciences. The understanding of Aryans as a race was without evidence or critical thought; this was a misconception that the world would have to bear heavily with the rise of Nazism and its paradigms of racial and ethnographic purity. Max Muller, in utter, abject horror, rescinded the Aryan formulation, but by then it was too late – his hope for the development of a spiritual brotherhood between India and Europe would never come to pass. In India, the significance of this myth has been enormously substantial. While one strand of opinion held that the upper-caste nationalist elite must further this evidenced amity with its colonial rulers, revivalist leaders were virulently opposed to this, convinced that Indian civilisation, so ethereal and so central to nationalist imagination, could not be exogenous as the Aryan myth proffered. This revivalist anxiety has not withered to this day as Hindu right-wing ideologues routinely assert the indigeneity of the Indo-Aryans in fantasies of chronology and history – it is, in other words, a myth whose mythology lives.

Relatively unconsidered, however, has been the influence of the myth of the Aryans and the simultaneous discovery of India on Europe. At a recent conference in New Delhi, Thomas Trautmann, an authority on early history and its modern Aryans, addressed this historiographical lacuna. The discovery of India was initiated by the discovery of Sanskrit – its affiliations with Latin and Greek led European thinkers to the discipline of linguistics, as a wider template of ‘Indo-European’ languages was developed to reflect an intellectual universe stretched beyond its stifling limits. Sanskrit, and the supposed reality of the Indo-Aryans, compelled Europe to a reconfiguration of the Biblical Trees of Nations tradition, in which every nation had a patrilineal lineage beginning after Adam, the first man. The Aryan myth necessitated that India be stitched into this scheme, but Sanskrit’s wide-ranging affiliations with European languages also validated its premise of primordial ancestry. The structure, Trautmann concluded, merely ceded space.

The passage to India through the Indo-Aryans had particular political orotundity for Britannic colonial rule – in light of the theory, it could now be argued that India was merely a theatre of warring races – specifically the Aryans and the Dravidians – whose historical health would be optimal in the reigns of colonial authority; left beyond the lordship of Britain, India, with its vicious racial divides, would disintegrate. Such contestations, however, were not limited to the subcontinent, for Europe too, at this very time, was experience a moral reckoning with itself.

The Biblical tradition had emblazoned in European civilisation a belief in the time revolution, by which the historical narrative contained in the Bible was to be the history of all mankind – the genesis of the Bible could thus be the genesis of man. Findings of scientific research and scholarship in ethnography and archaeology, however, established beyond reasonable doubt that there was another world to this history and that this history could not be constricted to a limited period of time.

There were, in other words, times and geographies beyond the Biblical. For Europe, this intellectual threat was a profoundly spiritual crisis, and for Trautmann, it was resolved by the racial theory of history which privileged race over language and tradition. Race became Europe’s civilisational comfort against the falsity of the time revolution, and different races could inhabit different universes of time even if all but one were illegitimate. Those whose conception of time was unbiblical could further be races, and by default, civilisations fundamentally inferior to Europe.

There are myths, and there are myths. The myth of the Aryans, vehemently falsified by historians, has existed and continues to be present in varied incarnations, each tailored to the political milieu it is addressing. It is a myth crucial to the political imagination and self-conception of both Europe and India, illustrating that myths, although never histories, may also alter history.