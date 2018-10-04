The Indian driver’s golden handbook

Driving in India is an adventure sport. You have no idea whether you’ll make it to your destination or not. It’s a task only for the strong-willed human being. But once you’ve gotten used to the unsaid rules of Indian roads, it’s actually kind of fun.

Let’s have a look at the top 5 rules that will help you find your place on Indian roads.

Honk To Get Ahead

If you find yourself stuck at a traffic signal, and it’s your turn to move ahead, but the oncoming traffic doesn’t stop, it’s time to put your horn to good use. Blare it as loud as you can, and push through the rush.

There will be a lot of tires screeching, honking and screaming, but you’ll be a hero for the cars behind you. They will form a convoy behind you, and you will be their leader until all of you make it across the road, then its back to every car for itself.

Flashing Lights

Every high-end car owner has a thing for their headlights that emit strobes of brilliant white light at night. So if you are one of them, feel free to flash your headlights in bumper to bumper traffic, even though you can’t move forward. You’ll blind the drivers ahead, but everyone will know you have a luxury automobile.

Aggressive Lane Switching

If you’ve got to switch lanes, turning on your indicator plays a small role in helping you get to your desired lane. If you are a bit hesitant, every other car on the road will try to overtake you from the side on which your little indicator blinks.

So toughen up, increase your speed and don’t let any vehicle stop you from getting to your desired lane. Show ‘em who’s boss!

Bumper Hugging Times

There are times when you see a sea of people crossing the road, creating a roadblock. They just seem to increase in number. So if you happen to be behind a car that manages to clear a path, do not let that opportunity go.

Get your car as close to that vehicle as you can, your bumpers almost - emphasis on almost - touching and tailgate it to break free.

Animals Right Of Way

You will see animals like donkeys, cows and buffaloes making their way home along the same road as you. Sometimes they get tired and plop down in the middle of your pathway.

Don’t bother honking, they won’t budge. Just give your signal, and drive around them. Birds may trouble you too, just swooping down and flying right in front of your windshield. It’s a good idea to slow down a bit and let them just fly on.

Master these steps, and you’ll rule Indian roads. It may seem fun, but such scenarios shouldn’t see the light of day.

There are a lot of accidents that happen because of these manoeuvres. Every driver, including pedestrians, need to follow road safety rules to make Indian roads safer than they are now. Join the Diageo #RoadToSafety movement and take the pledge to ‘Be Responsible and Drive Responsibly’. Be the one who inspires change.

This is a partnered post.