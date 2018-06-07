The grooming trend that's endured: How celebrity sports stars continue to break the beard

The thing about social media trends is they come with a bang and disappear at the next big bang 60 seconds later. But there’s one movement that seems to be going from strength to strength. While it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where it started, it came into prominence during IPL 2017 when cricketers like Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan took the #BreakTheBeard challenge.

But this trend doesn’t quite mean doing away with hair entirely; it encourages men to try out different styles that give them a distinct and well-groomed bearing. The big question then is how do you know if you have a distinct look? Look around, if your style is similar to three other men, then perhaps it is time you did something about it.

For India’s popular grooming expert, Aalim Hakim nothing defines the summer look better than the soul patch. According to Aalim “the simple yet suave soul patch works well as a clean summer look.” The summer of 2018 has men going in for a wide range of different styles. If there is anything common to the new looks, it is the incredible shrinking beard.

Driven by the cricketers again the trend has gathered steam during the 2018 edition of the IPL. Joining the veteran beard challengers were young guns like Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey, who showed they can be pretty sharp off the cricket field too.

But the most interesting development came when New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson and Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan also took part in the challenge, proving that an Indian trend has caught the fancy of men in other countries as well! While Kane won the Orange Cap for his spectacular performance on the field, he admitted to being a little slow on the swag. According to Kane, teammate and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan is his mentor and style guide. From the looks of it, both Kane and Shikhar are style mentors off field for their fans.

Another one to join the suave brigade is Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya. And it’s not tough to see where he gets his inspiration from.

Inspired by their favourite celebrities, Indian men are quite literally cleaning up their act and giving grooming a serious go. Over 200,000 men have used #BreakTheBeard across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at a few below:

So what’s the trend for 2018? From the looks of it, facial fuzz isn’t going to be entirely gone, that’s for sure, but the full-on beard could give way to soul patches, French beards and goatees. The look, it appears, will tend towards sharp, minimalist and edgy.