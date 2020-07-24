The Filter Koffee Podcast: Ronnie Screwvala discusses entrepreneurship and his journey to success

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Ronnie Screwvala talks about entrepreneurial prudence, working with raw talent and recording his own audiobook.

Winning From The Outside with Ronnie Screwvala

Some commonly asked questions by present-day entrepreneurs are, 'How to conquer time and bank in on opportunities?' 'How does effective communication help you as an entrepreneur?' 'How do you identify the right co-founder for your company?' In this episode, we are in conversation with Ronnie Screwvala, an Indian media pioneer, first-generation entrepreneur and one of the most well-known names in the field of business and entertainment. He shares with us his entrepreneurial prudence, why he enjoys working with raw talent, and also talks about recording his audiobook in his own voice.

