The Filter Koffee Podcast: Prateek Arora on why wine should be considered an art form

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Prateek Arora talks about why wine should be considered an art form.

For The Love of Wine

In this episode, we are joined by co-Founder of Qla & Founder of iWine, Prateek Arora. He debunks some common myths surrounding wine and discusses why the drink should be considered a form of art.

