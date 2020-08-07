The Filter Koffee Podcast: Pradeep Narayan on the caste system and how it both provides privileges and denies them

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Pradeep Narayan talks about the caste system in India and how it provides privileges while also denying things.

Let’s Talk About Caste

In this episode, we are joined by the Director of Research at the Praxis Institute for Participatory Practices, Pradeep Narayanan, who eloquently breaks down the caste system in India and how it provides certain privileges as well denies certain things due to affirmative actions.

