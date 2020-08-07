The Filter Koffee Podcast: Pradeep Narayan on the caste system and how it both provides privileges and denies them
In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Pradeep Narayan talks about the caste system in India and how it provides privileges while also denying things.
The Filter Koffee podcast is not an interview. It is a window into the minds of the most interesting people that the host has met — a peek into their craft, passions, and convictions. It is about a great conversation — the kind that enhances your world view from what it was 40 minutes earlier. And much like coffee itself, the ingredients make the experience.
The Filter Koffee Podcast is all about creating those experiences every week through hand-picked guests, who are among the most interesting minds in India. They talk about their journeys, body of work, convictions, inspirations, and the tales they lived to tell.
Karthik Nagarajan, cryptographer-turned-researcher-turned-screenwriter-turned-marketer sits down with creators, activists, business leaders, and the occasional neighbour for an unstructured chat.
***
Let’s Talk About Caste
In this episode, we are joined by the Director of Research at the Praxis Institute for Participatory Practices, Pradeep Narayanan, who eloquently breaks down the caste system in India and how it provides certain privileges as well denies certain things due to affirmative actions.
Listen to the episode here.
Listen to more episodes here.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'The whole world loves metal, they just don’t know it yet': In conversation with Bloodywood
Bloodywood is what you get when you put Punjabi folk music and sick beats together.
The Filter Koffee Podcast: Cyrus Oshidar on MTV’s irreverent success, brand building and the vision behind 101India
In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Cyrus Oshidar talks about MTV in the ‘90s, the relevance of pop culture in brand-building and the thought behind 101India.
The Filter Koffee Podcast: Harsh Songra talks about his experience with Dyspraxia, stereotyping in Indian cinema and creation of his MyChild App
In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Harsh Songra talks about growing up with Dyspraxia, founding the MyChild App and where he found his inspiration.