The Filter Koffee Podcast: Muskan Sethi, India's first professional female poker player, discusses milestones in her journey

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Muskan Sethi talks about her growing years, her game style and working her way up in a country where poker is still largely associated with gambling among other things.

Going All In!

In this episode, we are in conversation with Muskan Sethi, who is India's first professional woman poker player. Muskan learnt most of her craft playing online and broke into the global scene when she won a million dollars in an international TV show, Shark Cage.

Muskan talks about her growing years, her game style and working her way up in a country where poker is still largely associated with gambling among other things. She also tells us about the award she received from the President of India, the poker league structure in India and what the game means to her.

