The Filter Koffee Podcast: Karthik Ganesan, CEEW Research Fellow, talks about the importance of climate activism and sustainable living
In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Karthik Ganesan talks about climate change, the danger of urban water resources and the importance of sustainable living.
***
Sustainable Living
In this episode, we are in conversation with Research Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), Karthik Ganesan. He talks about the feasibility of reversing climate change and the rising issue of water resources in urban India. Karthik also discusses the individual responsibility people should have to compost within their households and understand the importance of waste segregation.
Listen to the episode here.
Listen to more episodes here.
