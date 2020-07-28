The Filter Koffee Podcast: Harsh Songra talks about his experience with Dyspraxia, stereotyping in Indian cinema and creation of his MyChild App

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Harsh Songra talks about growing up with Dyspraxia, founding the MyChild App and where he found his inspiration.

The Business of Inspiration

In this episode, we are in conversation with MyChild App CEO and Founder, Harsh Songra. He shares with us his inspirational journey of living with Dyspraxia and how he turned his weakness into a strength. He talks to us about how his MyChild App can actually help parents identify symptoms like delayed physical and neurological development in their children at an early stage. Harsh also shares with us his love for coding and discusses the stereotyping of Indian cinema towards kids with special needs.

