The Filter Koffee Podcast: Expert Hypnotist, Santosh Babu, talks about his experience with the craft and other psycho-analytical discoveries

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Santosh Babu talks about psycho-analysis, hypnosis and understanding the subconscious mind.

Get to know your subconscious

In this episode, we are in conversation with Santosh Babu, a psycho-analyst who uses his craft to help people get in touch with their subconscious. He talks about his journey understanding human decision making and recognising it as a highly emotional process, masquerading as a rational one. Santosh has a lifetime’s worth of experience and shares with us how he uses it to connect people to their own ‘reptilian’ brains, as he terms it.

