The Filter Koffee Podcast: Cyrus Oshidar on MTV’s irreverent success, brand building and the vision behind 101India

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Cyrus Oshidar talks about MTV in the ‘90s, the relevance of pop culture in brand-building and the thought behind 101India.

The Filter Koffee podcast is not an interview. It is a window into the minds of the most interesting people that the host has met — a peek into their craft, passions and convictions. It is about a great conversation — the kind that enhances your worldview from what it was 40 minutes earlier. And much like coffee itself, the ingredients make the experience.

The Filter Koffee Podcast is all about creating those experiences every week through hand-picked guests, who are among the most interesting minds in India. They talk about their journeys, body of work, convictions, inspirations and the tales they lived to tell.

Karthik Nagarajan, cryptographer-turned-researcher-turned-screenwriter-turned-marketer sits down with creators, activists, business leaders, and the occasional neighbour for an unstructured chat.

Handcrafting Irreverence

In this episode, we are in conversation with 101India MD, Bawa Broadcasting’s Creative Director and one of India’s pop culture pioneers, Cyrus Oshidar. He shares with us experiences from his time at MTV in the ’90s, pop culture at the time and his opinion on how brands are embracing it now. Cyrus also talks to us about his other major project, 101India, which brings forth undiscovered stories of a subcultured India.

