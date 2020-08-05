The Filter Koffee Podcast: Akshay Manwani on the importance of crediting lyricists and the evolution of the NBA in India

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Akshay Manwani talks about the importance of crediting a lyricist, his passion for Nasir Hussain’s art and the evolution of the NBA in India.

Of Ludhianvi and Lebron James

In this episode, NBA commentator and author, Akshay Manwani talks about Sahir Ludhianvi and emphasises how a lyricist should also be credited for the work they put in a song. Also a connoisseur when it comes to Indian films, he expresses his passion by talking about Nasir Hussain's art which made its way into Indian cinema in the 1960s and 70s. Towards the end, Akshay gives us an insight into the evolution of the NBA in India and the developments that are yet to come.

