The ABC of fashion in Delhi

Empires came, conquered and left, leaving behind a Delhi that continues to bask in diverse traditions and practices. The Delhi we see today comprises of bits and pieces of the glorious empires that once ruled over the city. While the empires are long gone, their presence can still be felt in the majestic capital. The rich culture of Delhi is an amalgamation of all things bright and bold with a flair for classic design. Being landlocked by four major states with a rich individualistic culture of their own, have also played a part, influencing the capital’s culture.

Delhites are known for their welcoming nature and ability to stay on top of leading trends along with making their own. This cosmopolitan is home to people from all over the country who are buzzing with creativity. But what really makes its people tick is how they add a ‘Desi’ flavour to everything they touch. And when it comes to fashion, what better than ethnic wear to do the job for you? Delhi is the height of ethnic fashion, and this is no exaggeration. New ethnic fashion styles are born here, every day.

If Delhi is the capital of India, the epic Chandni Chowk deserves to be branded as the fashion capital of the capital. The popularity of this area has spread far and wide around the world. Located in the main street of Old Delhi, it derives its name from the pool of water which reflects the moonlight. It is safe to say that Chandni Chowk is the hub of ethnic fashion in Delhi. Look no further than the busy streets of Chandni Chowk to solve your fashion problems.

What makes this place even more appealing are the sellers who take immense care of their customer’s needs. Rightly claimed by the legendary features writer, Varun Rana, shopkeepers in Chandni Chowk know their stuff well. Indians are starstruck by Bollywood and want to replicate what the stars are wearing. Whether its Bollywood or social media, they hunt down exactly what their customer is looking for and work to deliver it to them, both in terms of tastes and affordability.

Acclaimed Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka proudly admits that taking a stroll around the streets of Chandni Chowk and looking at the elaborate market is the source of her inspiration. When it comes to ethnic fashion, they know the importance of attention to detail and what will entice the customer. For this reason, every shop there has a wide variety of items that tend to people at all ends. Brides and grooms from around the country turn to Chandni Chowk for their wedding outfits.

