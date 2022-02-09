Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and messages to express your love this Valentine's week

On the fourth day of the Valentine's week, people in love gift their partners a teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person

Teddy bears are the most loved soft toys of all time and perhaps that is why there is a special day dedicated to them during the Valentine's week. Be it a boy or a girl, soft toys are a common possession of every teenager. Teddies are also termed as secret keepers and with a cuddle, these soft toys can lift your mood, bringing a smile on your faces.

Teddy bear is a symbolic gift among lovers. The idea behind gifting these plush toys is to express love for the other person and to make them happy. The idea is also to gift your beloved something to hug when you are away. Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's Week and this year, it falls on Thursday. Do not hesitate but gift your partner a cute teddy bear as a token of your love.

Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages to share on the occasion with your loved one.

Teddy Day 2022 wishes:

Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care and I will be there forever. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable and important person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!

Just a message to tell you that you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Who said teddies aren't real... just look at you!!... You are the most cute and lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile during your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!

Teddy Day 2022 messages:

Happy Teddy Day my love! I’m sending a cuddly teddy to my lovely, gorgeous love.

You are soft and cute like a teddy bear. On this day, I just wanna cuddle you. Happy teddy day!

I wanna express today that you are my best teddy. I miss you every night and every day!

A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem of a person and this will help when I am not there. Happy Teddy Day!

I really miss you and look forward to meet you every day because of those warm hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022 quotes:

“I never met a teddy I didn’t like.” ― Maxine Clark

“It’s too bad we’re not all teddy bears. More stuffing would only make us cuter and cuddlier.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

“One never quite gets over a lost bear.” ― Jane Swan

“A bear grows more alive with age. No one with one ounce of sensitivity could ever consign a bear to the dustbin.” ― Johnnie Hague

