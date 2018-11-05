Tata Literature Live! 2018: Anuradha Roy, Tabish Khair's books among titles shortlisted for awards

The Tata LiteratureLive! Mumbai LitFest announced the shortlist for five of its eight categories on 5 November 2018 with the event just around the corner. The awards, designed with an aim to celebrate both both budding and distinguished talent alike, include a diverse group of writers working on myriad subjects across the country.

Literary works from various genres have made it to the shortlists spread across different categories with acclaimed writings including Shubhangi Swarup's Latitudes of Longing and Anuradha Roy's All the Lives We Never Lived being among the top three contenders.

The jury of the 9th edition of Mumbai's popular literature festival comprises a talented ensemble of Soumya Bhattacharya the Managing Editor of Hindustan Times, renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and Anil Dharker, Founder-Director of Tata Literature Live! among others. The winners will be announced at the grand Awards Ceremony to be held on 18 November 18 at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai.

Read on for the full shortlist:

Tata Literature Live! First Book Award:

Fiction:

Latitudes of Longing — Shubhangi Swarup

The Glass House: A Year of Our Days — Chanchal Sanyal

The Night of Broken Glass — Feroze Rather

Non-Fiction:

An Ordinary Man’s Guide to Radicalism: Growing up Muslim in India — Neyaz Farooquee

Asia Reborn: A continent rises from the ravages of colonialism and war to a new dynamism — Prasenjit K Basu

The RTI Story: Power to the People — Aruna Roy with the MKSS Collective

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year Award

Fiction:

All the Lives We Never Lived — Anuradha Roy

Night of Happiness — Tabish Khair

The Nine-Chambered Heart — Janice Pariat

Non-Fiction:

Coromandel: A personal history of South India — Charles Allen

The Bengalis: A portrait of a community — Sudeep Chakravarti

The RSS: A view to the inside — Walter K. Andersen and Shridhar D. Damle

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Award

Driver in a Driverless Car: How our technology choices will create the future — Vivek Wadhwa with Alex Salkever

Reverse Innovation in Healthcare: How to make value-based delivery work — Vijay Govindarajan & Ravi Ramamurti

The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India’s new gilded age — James Crabtree