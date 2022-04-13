Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with near and dear ones

People send greetings and wishes to their loved ones on the day of Puthandu. Here is a collection of messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends

The Tamil New Year, Puthandu, is celebrated on the first day of the Chithirai month by Tamil people all over the world. The day is mainly commemorated by people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is also known as Puthuandu Vazthukal which means Happy New Year in Tamil.

This year the festival will be observed on 14 April, according to the Tamil Hindu calendar. The day is also celebrated in various states by different names like Vaishakhi in central and northern states of India, Vishu in Kerala, Pohela Sankranti in Odisha and Bihu in Assam.

As per Hindu Mythology, it is believed that on this day Lord Brahma created the world. People take bath early in the morning and visit temples to offer worship to God and sing devotional songs. They visit relatives and friends and enjoy grand feasts together with great joy and cheer.

The day is followed by certain traditional rituals. People decorate their house entrances with ‘kolams’ and place a tray which includes mango, banana, jack fruit, betel leaves, jewellery, money, and flower, in front of the mirror to bring new hopes and positive vibes into the house. There is a tradition of preparing Manga-Pachadi which is a seasonal dish enjoyed on the day of Puthandu by Tamil people.

People send greetings and wishes to their loved ones on the day of Puthandu. Here is a collection of messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends:

May this New Year bring lots of positivity and prosperity to your life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

A new year brings new hopes and luck. Wishing you a very Happy New Year!

On this Tamil New Year, Wish you to be showered with the Divine blessings and Happiness. Puthandu Vazthukal!!

May this year be the best you have ever spent in your life. Happy new year to all Tamils!!

Puthandu Vazthukal!! I wish that God help you achieve all your goals this new year.

Let this Puthandu bring peace and happiness to the lives of all your family members

Another Puthandu knocking at the door! Let us remove all our worries and errors and start afresh. Puthandu Vazhtukal to all!!

Greet the Puthandu with happiness, serenity and opulence!!

