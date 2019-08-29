Sweet dreams are made of OnePlus 7T. These specs won’t let you disagree

The OnePlus 7 series was a breakthrough launch this year in the premium smartphone category. It is the fastest-growing premium smartphone maker in India; no wonder then that the brand unveiled an R&D centre in the tech city of Hyderabad. The idea is to make the phone more relevant to Indian customers with improvement in the camera performance and offer smarter software experiences, among other localised changes.

To further add to the zeitgeist, certain specs of a new model, OnePlus 7T were leaked about a week ago. The most obvious new feature is the compact triple rear circular camera module. It has replaced the vertical camera line-up of its predecessor. The sleek glossy black phone with a waterdrop notch on top of its display is similar to OnePlus 7.

The triple rear circular camera has three lenses placed horizontally with arrow-shaped lines. It is a clever design spec to separate each lens for the user. The dual-LED flash is just below the lenses in the circular unit.

The ultra-smooth AMOLED display screen is about 6.5 inches. Perhaps it has retained the signature specs of its predecessor One Plus 7 Pro, including a tiny bezel at the bottom and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, the best news is that it is predicted to be the cheapest version in the seven series so far. The phone’s ultra-slim body with curved edges was designed to be held. Its power button and alert slider are located on the right, while the volume rockers are on the left. There is a microphone hole at the top, while the speaker, SIM slot, and USB Type-C port are located at the bottom.

The leak was published by Price Baba along with On Leaks. As the company aims to take over the space of photography, it is believed that the camera is far more superior with a focus to completely replace professional cameras.