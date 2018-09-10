Swarathma frontman Vasu Dixit on the power of folk music, wanting to collaborate with Lamb of God

In the series Brain Freeze', our contributor R Prashanth Vidyasagar puts musicians in the spotlight, seeking quick answers to an eclectic set of questions.

A philosopher, a mystic, a sage — these are some of the first impressions you get when you chance upon Vasu Dixit. No, I am not just referring to way he looks, but rather of his aura. Those who have interacted with him or have seen him will, without a doubt, say that this man was born to be an artist. Watching Dixit perform is like experiencing catharsis. Music is, after all, cathartic for millions, and Dixit is a brilliant catalyst.

Popularly known as the frontman of Swarathma, Dixit literally takes his music everywhere with him. From playing in flights and buses, to public spaces, homes (concerts at homes) and for causes, he ensures he is heard and for all the right reasons. People love the novelty factor. In a world of factory-assembled products, Vasu Dixit is a raw and organic one. In this edition of Brain Freeze, he speaks about Indian indie music and the most important lesson he has learnt so far.

If you could sell your Atma to the devil for one thing, what would it be?

To save this Earth from plastic and cancer.

Which is the one public space you want to play music at, but haven’t been able to?

Where (and when) people urinate in public urban spaces.

Describe the Kannada indie music scene in one sentence.

Oh, is there a scene?

What is your favourite indie album/song from this year?

Navarasam by Thaikkudam Bridge (more so for its music video).

When was the last time you shaved?

Just before I answered these questions. By the time you read the answers, it might grow back.

What can we all immediately start doing to save the environment?

Do nothing.

If you could collaborate with a heavy metal act, who would it be and why?

Lamb of God. After that I can be 'laid to rest'.

What do you think is the most overused word/term by musicians?

'Nice tone, bro...'

Which is your favourite part of the day and why?

Early morning, that's where it all starts.

What is the one thing that keeps you going?

The seeker inside me; the day he stops, I stop.

What was the last gift you got, and from whom?

A hot flask and the Davidoff Cool Water perfume, from a host in whose house I did a (#maneconcerts) concert.

If you could start a business, what would you call it and what product/service would you be selling/offering?

'Ee bhoomi' chai shop; I can make very good tea (I'm not intending anything political here).

What business advice would you give to budding musicians?

Sell your music, not yourself.

What is your earliest musical memory?

Crying in front of my music book, not wanting to learn Carnatic classical.

If you could ask your brother a question, what would it be?

Raghu, can you give me a free pass to one of your shows?

What do you do to calm down?

I have to do 'nothing'.

Your dream collaboration, and why?

I would want to collaborate with all the folk musicians across India and the world. Folk music is the rawest form my soul reacts to.

If you could erase one memory, what would it be?

My heart-breaking love affair(s).

What the most important lesson you’ve learnt in your career so far?

Keep professional and personal stuff separate.

When did you last cry, and why?

Just yesterday, when I heard someone's life story which featured so many tragedies.

When were you last confused, and what about?

Yesterday, whether I should wash my hair or not.

What is the most enjoyable/memorable thing you’ve done this so far this year?

Walking alone in the streets of New York, not knowing where I was.

What can your fans expect from you in the coming months?

I'm working on a live session putting together 18 musicians, so that will be out in a month.

If you could have a tagline, what would it be?

Naanu Naanalla. (When translated from Kannada, it means ‘I, am not I’)

What was your favourite pastime as a kid?

Wasting time.