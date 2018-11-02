Surat businessman celebrates an early Diwali by gifting his employees 400 Renault KWID hatchbacks!

Diwali is less than a week away, and many companies have started giving out gifts, bonuses, holidays and more to their employees to mark this occasion. While most of us end up getting a box or two of sweets or dry fruits, which is actually nice, a businessman from Surat has set the Diwali gift bar to a whole new level.

You might have heard of the name Savji Dholakia – He is a diamond merchant based out of Surat who is known for giving out extravagant Diwali gifts to employees. And this year, Mr Dholakia has outdone himself by purchasing 400 Renault KWID hatchbacks for his employees as a Diwali gift! It's apparent that Mr Dholakia cares about the quality of his Diwali gift along with the quantity.

Now, if you thought that receiving a Renault KWID as a Diwali gift from your employer was amazing then think again. Four employees received their car keys in New Delhi from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rest of the employees at Harekrishna Diamonds weren’t left out either. While receiving their car keys at an event in Surat, they were congratulated on their wonderful Diwali gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conferencing.

Dhiraj Navadia one of the employees who was gifted a Renault KWID said, “I have been working here for five years now. This is like a dream. I now have a car of my own. I am even more happy that I have received it just ahead of Diwali”

The Diwali gifting function for employees at Harekrishna Diamonds was an exciting affair, and you can see it for yourself.

This is a partnered post.