Suited to perfection: Every man's guide to wearing a suit

It’s not enough to buy a good suit. Here is everything you need to know how to wear it just right - from your lapels to your ties to how to make the same suit look a little different every time you wear it.

By Yatan Ahluwalia

Clothes might make the man, or not, but a good suit certainly makes heads turn. In the first part of our two-part series on everything you need to know about finding and wearing the right suit, fashion consultant Yatan Ahluwalia showed us how to choose and buy one. Now here’s his guide to how to wear a suit right, and how to store and maintain them so you can get the most out of them.

Wearing a suit right

It's always the details that matter:

Lapels: The emphasis of a suit is always the jacket lapel. Try and wear suits with peaked lapels since they carry the eye upwards. Longer lapels make you look broader since they form a V - neck, which emphasises the vertical lines of your body.

Inner lining: Use the lining of your jacket to make a subtle style statement. Always choose a soft and comfortable lining material. To make it stand out — the lining should be in a contrasting colour, texture or self-design.

Jacket length: Short length jackets are a modern favourite and for good reason — they give your suit a sharper and smarter look as well as balance the proportion between your upper and lower body.

Shirts: You always need to wear a full sleeve shirt that looks dressy enough to be worn with a suit. You have the option to wear a contrasting coloured or a colour coordinated 'tone on tone' shirt under your jacket. Fitted shirts with sharp well-defined cuffs (with or without cufflinks) add that little extra to your overall look.

Ties: For a more sophisticated and subtle look, keep the colour of the tie (or its print), similar to either the jacket or the shirt you are wearing with it. During the day – especially at work, wear broad ties and keep the slim ones aside to wear at night. Stick with small knots and avoid the Windsor and double Windsor knots altogether.

Belts: Keep the belt hidden under the jacket (except when you unbutton it). Always wear slim belts with simple buckles: the less attention your belt takes away from your suit , the better it will look. Choose buckles that allows fuss free fastening (and unfastening) for your belt.

Trousers: Never wear trousers that do not fit you well. You can choose between a straight cut, comfort fit or a tight fitting pair. Remember straight fit trousers look and fall a lot better under jackets than pleated ones do. Trousers should always end at the ankle.

Socks: Your socks should always be a few shades darker than the colour of your suit. Irrespective of the season, and for the sake of both comfort and hygiene, cotton socks should be worn under formal shoes.

Shoes: Wear black shoes with grey, black and blue suits and brown shoes if your suit is beige, brown or tan in colour. Flat heels and rounded tips look a lot better with suits than elevated or long pointed styles do.

Check out our style gallery for tips