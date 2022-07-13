Spinach, onion and more: Here are some kitchen ingredients that can help you get long hair

From teenagers to women and some men, all look for ways to get those long hair that they can flaunt when they step out for parties or otherwise

Hair loss is one of the most common problems that we face in our lives. From teenagers to women and some men, all look for ways to get those long hair that they can flaunt when they step out for parties or otherwise. But the question arises what should we do about it. Well, look no further as the hacks lie in your kitchen. Here are some of them that can be used on a day-to-day basis:

Spinach: Think twice before avoiding spinach in your meals. High in vitamin A and C, iron, and folate, spinach is one of the most important foods that promote hair growth. In many cases, iron deficiency causes hair loss. Having spinach and greens takes care of protein and iron in the body.

Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene that gets converted to Vitamin A in the body, and promotes hair health. A medium-sized sweet potato has enough beta-carotene to provide more than four times the daily requirement of Vitamin A, which produces Sebum and maintains hair health.

Onion: Apart from making our food flavourful, onion has many additional nutritional benefits for your hair. It helps in improving blood circulation, regenerates hair follicles and reduces inflammation. It also helps in preventing bacterial infections. Chop one onion, squeeze it and apply its juice to your scalp, let it remain on your head for 15 mins and shampoo it. Twice a week use is recommended.

Lemon: Lemon is rich in vitamin C that helps to promote the growth of your hair by increasing the collagen production. It helps in making your hair follicles stronger and healthier thus helps in hair fall reduction. Lemon helps to clear out the dirt and oil build-up on your scalp and thus helps to reduce dandruff.

Beetroot: Rich in proteins, carbohydrates, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B and C, beetroot helps to enhance hair growth. It should be a part of your diet.

According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, one can make our hair grow longer and thicker by adding three different ingredients to your diet. In an Instagram post, Makhija has explained that ingredients like amla, flax seeds and curry leaves can be integral for our hair growth.

