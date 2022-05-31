Some summer coolers with coconut water you must try this season

Coconut water has several benefits and can make you feel refreshed instantly. Here are some summer coolers with coconut water that you must try

Coconut water remains a favourite of many people during the summers. The cool and refreshing drink keeps you hydrated in the blazing Heat . The naturally sweet beverage also contains no artificial ingredients, making it a perfect choice if you need something healthy.

Coconut water has several benefits. It is high in potassium and has a low-calorie count. The drink is also free from fat and cholesterol. Coconut water may also help prevent kidney stones, according to research. This sweet beverage is the smart choice for anyone in the Summer . However, if you want to add something extra to coconut water, there are several options.

Try these coconut water coolers to keep yourself refreshed this summer:

Watermelon coconut Cooler

This is one of the best drinks you can indulge in this summer. The coolness of watermelon and coconut water will make your day and keep you refreshed. Add some ice cubes and serve chilled.

Coconut orange cooler

The citrusy flavour of orange combined with the sweetness of coconut? Looks like we have a winner on our hands! It will replenish the essential electrolytes in your body and keep you hydrated. Add some honey and lemon juice to give your drink some more flavour.

Coconut cocktail

Coconut water can also be used in a variety of cocktails. Add some rum, lime juice and sugar syrup to coconut water to create the perfect Caribbean cocktail. This will also be a huge hit at any parties you are planning this season.

Classic coconut margarita

This low-calorie drink will instantly refresh you. You can add coconut milk, fresh strawberry and lemon juice to make a perfect mocktail for yourself.

Coconut lemonade

This classic drink is the best way to maintain your hydration levels while quenching your thirst with a delicious beverage. The lemon and mint in the drink will make you feel refreshed. You can also add some honey to indulge your sweet tooth.