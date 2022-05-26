Some lychee drinks that can help you beat the heat this summer

Lychee is known to be rich in fibre and thus helps regulate bowel movements. Here are some lychee-based drinks you can try this summer

It's peak Summer and all of us are looking for ways to beat the blazing Heat . One of the best things to do so is to make yourself a refreshing and fruity drink. And there are few better options than lychee for the same. The fruit is also referred to as the 'Chinese strawberry' because it originates from China and has an appearance like strawberries.

The seasonal fruit is known to be rich in fibre and thus helps regulate bowel movements. Lychees also aid digestion and help in weight loss. The fruit contains many essential nutrients like phosphorus, iron, manganese and magnesium that helps keep our bones healthy. Apart from that, lychees also help fight aging and blemishes.

This makes it the perfect fruit to add into a refreshing drink. Here are some options you can try this summer:

1. Lychee Mojito

Try a virgin lychee mojito this summer. Add four-five pitted litchis, 10-15 fresh mint leaves, one spoon lemon juice, half a spoon of ginger juice, and then blend the ingredients. Add some sugar and crushed ice to create the perfect refreshing beverage.

2. Lychee Colada

If you are a coconut lover and enjoy thick creamy smoothies, this colada is for you! This is an incredibly easy-to-make drink. Wash and drain some lychees and put them in a blender along with coconut milk, coconut water and ice cubes. You can also add rum if you want an extra kick. Pour over some crushed ice and serve. The drink can also be stored in a fridge for later use.

3. Lychee And Melon Ball

This is an amazing party drink. Take half cup of lychee crush and then add strawberry crush, three cups of soda and some lemon juice to it. Then add five-six muskmelon balls. Combine all of the ingredients in a big bowl and then mix it well. Pour this drink into glasses and then garnish it with mint leaves.

4. Hibiscus, Pomegranate and Lychee juice

This not-so-sweet mocktail is one of the best drinks for welcoming guests at a party. The lychee syrup adds a nice burst of flavor to the beverage. All you need to do is brew a bunch of hibiscus leaves in boiling water and let it rest for a few minutes. Combine the drink with some pomegranate juice, lime juice and lychee syrup, and then give it a nice shake.

