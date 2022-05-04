Some foods items to include in your diet if you have hypothyroidism

Many people around the world suffer from hypothyroidism, wherein the thyroid gland does produce enough of the hormones the body needs to be healthy.

Although anyone can develop hypothyroidism, women, the elderly, those with other autoimmune diseases, and people with a family history of thyroid disease are at an increased risk for the disorder.

As a result of the medical issue, people may experience fatigue, weight gain, and dry skin. If you are suffering from the disease, you may also experience stiff joints and fluctuations in blood pressure. Hypothyroidism can lead to heart failure, nerve damage and other serious ailments as well.

Experts suggest that there is no particular diet to combat hypothyroidism. However, eating a balanced diet that is full of vitamins can help manage the condition in a better way.

Here are some of the foods that should be a part of your diet if you have hypothyroidism:

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

The body requires iodine to produce thyroid hormones. Cheese, milk, and eggs are a rich source of the nutrient, so make sure to include these in your diet. Use iodized table salt as well.

2. Oatmeal and Brown Rice

Research says that maintaining selenium levels in the body helps to control thyroid and promotes overall health. Oatmeal and brown rice are some good sources of selenium which you can add to your diet.

3. Yoghurt and pumpkin seeds

The mineral zinc is needed for thyroid hormone production. Adequate levels of zinc are required by the body for producing healthy levels of T3, T4, and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Yoghurt and pumpkin seeds can help build up stores of zinc in your body.

4. Garlic

Garlic is a rich source of selenium which plays an important role in thyroid management. So make sure that garlic is a part of your meals.

5. Fruits like Apple and Pear

Apples, pears, plums, and citrus fruits are full of pectins, which help to detoxify the body of mercury – one of the most critical metals that have been linked to thyroid problems.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.