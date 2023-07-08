Solah Somvar Vrat: Significance of first Monday in Sawan; fasting rituals during Shravan month

The month of Sawan or Shrawan is marked by fasts and festivals. Hindus consider it an auspicious month and spend it in reverence for Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. The fast of Sawan Somwar, that is, every Monday, is observed by many devotees of Lord Shiva. They offer panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, dhatoora, milk, rice, chandan among other things. On the other hand, Mangala Gauri Vrat or Fast for Mata Parvati is observed every Tuesday of this holy month.

This year’s Sawan comes after a 19-year gap, making it rare. The month began on 4 July and will continue until 31 August. The month of Sawan usually falls in July and August, the time when rains grace India, indicating the arrival of the monsoon.

Rains symbolise life’s renewal and Lord Shiva’s blessing. Sawan brings a great time for spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration for Hindus globally. Shravan maas has significant days like Sawan Shivratri and Hariyali Amavasya which are considered highly auspicious.

What is the Sawan Somwar Fast?

Sawan Somwar fasts are fasts observed every Monday in the two months of July and August. In light of Adhik Shrawan Maas, the opportune period will last for two months. With 59 days, this year’s Shrawan Maas will have eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars, instead of four.

As per Drik Panchang, the Panchang and Hindu Calendar, here are the key dates:

4 July, Tuesday – Shravan begins

10 July, Monday – First Shravan Somwar Vrat

17 July, Monday – Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

18 July, Tuesday – Shravan Adhika Maas Begin

24 July, Monday – Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

31 July, Monday – Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

7 August, Monday – Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

14 August, Monday – Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

16 August, Wednesday – Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

21 August, Monday – Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

28 August, Monday – Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

31 August, Thursday – Shravan Ends

Sawan celebrations:

Besides Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, the revered gods of the auspicious occasion, the Kanwar Yatra also plays a prominent role in the celebration of the holy month. The Kanwariyas who take part in the procession are clad in traditional saffron clothes and walk barefoot towards holy places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar. They fetch holy water from the Ganga, their journey symbolises dedication to Lord Shiva.