Snowglu: Not Greenland, world’s largest snow igloo cafe is now in Gulmarg

The café, named ‘Snowglu’, in Jammu and Kashmir has been set up by Syed Waseem Shah, a famous hotelier, who claimed that the cafe is the world's largest snow igloo cafe.

He said, “I came across this concept in Switzerland. People can sleep, eat in them. So last year, I decided to bring this concept home and made Asia’s largest igloo cafe. This year, I made the world’s largest igloo café. It is over 37.5 feet in height while 44.5 feet in diameter. It is even larger than the one that was earlier made in Switzerland which holds Guinness World Record.”

“He said the one we made last year had 4 tables accommodating 16 visitors. This time, we segmented the igloo in two steps accommodating ten tables. This means almost 40 persons can dine at a time inside this igloo. It took 25 workers almost 64 days to make this igloo. The work was on through both days and night, shah adding that it took 1,700 man-days to complete the project. It has a thickness of five feet. We hope it stands till 15 March, after which we will close it to the public,” he added.

The cafe built of snow is the country’s first and world’s largest snow igloo cafe. The café has become a centre of attraction for tourists and as well as for locals who are thronging the resort.

Umar Sofi is a Delhi-based independent journalist. He writes on politics, health and human rights. Mudasir Rawloo is an independent multimedia journalist based in Kashmir. Views are personal.

