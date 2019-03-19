Water is a necessity for Life

In a country where drinking water supply and sanitation has been inadequate for over several years, access to improved sources of drinking water has increased significantly. With the growing population and environmental degradation, it has become more important to provide a purified form of water in every household today.

Water purifiers becoming a part of every household

It has been seen that every family today has now started analyzing the need and demand for water purifiers that provide filtrated water to them. The consumers have become smart in terms of understanding the essence of a healthy environment which comes from safe drinking water as well. Through promotions and awareness created by brands, consumers are now in a scenario where they are well educated and mindful of buying the right products for their better future.

Smart Technologies with Smart Services is the need of the hour

Due to digitization, the consumers today are well aware of the products offered to them beforehand. With the concerns raised by the consumers today, Livpure Private Limited, India’s fastest growing water purification brand launched Livpure Smart. It is a one-of-its-kind service that is specially designed for the homeowners, who have to go through the daily hassles of arranging drinking water. The service model provides its consumers to pay for what they drink. Not only does this service provide assurance of pure and safe RO water at affordable rates to consumers, but also offers innovative engineering of Livpure Water Purifiers that are IOT enabled as well as backed by HEKA technology; all of this at a nominal rate of Rs. 1.2* per litre with Zero Machine Cost, Zero Installation Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost & Zero Security Deposit.

The thought behind this innovative concept was that consumers can opt for services for water purifiers that would provide cost-cutting in their products. Keeping in mind this thought, Livpure Smart offer its consumers 7 days of free trial to experience the service. Since the service is IoT enabled; Livpure will get to know whenever the device would require maintenance. The service model offers its consumers to choose from four plans – Titanium, Platinum, Gold and Silver, best suited for their needs. The process to become a user of Livpure Smart is very lucid that starts with the customer filling his/ her details on the official www.livpuresmart.com and choosing a plan best suited for them. Post uploading their identity proof, the customer will receive a confirmation & Installation will be done within 24 hours.

Consumers can also download the Livpure Smart mobile app, to have real-time information on water quality, filter life, daily consumption and available balance. The app also helps in raising service requests and doing subsequent recharge. Livpure Smart app is available on Google Play and App Store.

So let’s become smart investors with smart services and technologies.

