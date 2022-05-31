Skincare Tips for Summer: Some ways to use pineapple to get acne-free skin

For those who are unaware, pineapple is one of the best fruits for the hair, skin, and bones. People who are prone to acne, skin rashes, or skin damage, can be healed with pineapple as it rejuvenates the skin and makes it look clean and fresh

From witnessing red patches and rashes to itchiness and acne, our sensitive skin goes through a lot during Summer . For skin-related issues, cosmetic products come in handy for temporary relief but there's nothing better than healing the skin from within. Interestingly, pineapple can help cure acne, sunburn as well as uneven skin tone.

For those who are unaware, pineapple is one of the best fruits for the hair, skin, and bones. People who are prone to acne, skin rashes, or skin damage, can be healed with pineapple as it rejuvenates the skin and makes it look clean and fresh. Here are a few benefits and uses of pineapple:

Promotes Healthy Skin: Those wanting healthy skin can eat raw pineapple or even have its juice. Pineapple promotes healthy skin because it contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant plus antibacterial properties that are good for skin in many ways. Eating pineapple helps to get acne-free skin, reduces skin irritation as well as visible sunspots.

Treats Pimples: Pineapple is rich in a powerful enzyme called bromelain, that breaks down and helps to remove dead skin cells. That is why, a pineapple face mask is best to cure pimples, zits, or small cuts on the skin. To make this paste, mix a mash of the fruit with a little turmeric and apply it to the skin. The bromelain present in the fruit will help with quick recovery from acne and scars.

Improves Skin Texture: By having a glass of pineapple juice every day, you can get rid of the scars due to acne. Even eating pineapple once in two days can leave your skin well hydrated and clear. This magic fruit contains Vitamin C and essential antioxidants that help to cure acne, sunburn as well as uneven skin tone.

Gives A Lift to Your Lips: To plump and smooth your lips, one can use pineapple scrub. It will remove all the dead cells and will also make them look desirable and pink. Those who have cracked or split lips can avoid this scrub as it can cause irritation. To prepare it, take 1/2 a tablespoon of pineapple juice or puree, then mix them with 1/2 tablespoon of melted coconut oil, and then add white sugar. Mix it all and apply it to your lips.

Fights premature aging: By drinking pineapple juice, it means that you are taking in Alpha-hydroxy acid which is the main substance that delays the death of cells. This aids in anti-aging capabilities. Apart from drinking, one can also apply some pineapple juice over the face and let it dry for five minutes. This will help your body heal from damaged skin.

