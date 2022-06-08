Skincare: Here are some easy ways to de-puff your face at home

The main reason behind this puffiness is that the skin senses a lack of moisture. It sends signals to the blood vessels to retain the water it already has and because of this excess fluid retention, the skin gets puffy

There are times when we experience a puffy or bloated face, it is only because the body is suffering from a lack of hydration. Dehydration in the body takes place mostly overnight and alcohol, caffeine and sodium are the elements that lead to a build-up of puffiness in the face.

The main reason behind this puffiness is that the skin senses a lack of moisture. It sends signals to the blood vessels to retain the water it already has and because of this excess fluid retention, the skin gets puffy. There are multiple ways to depuff your face, here are a few tips:

Dip face in cold water: Whenever you experience puffiness in your face, fill your sink with cold water or take a cold shower. The cold water will tighten blood vessels leading to debloating your face completely. For added skin benefits, you can also include an anti-inflammatory soap, oil, or supplement in the water.

Sleep on your back: If you sleep on your stomach or side then change your sleeping position. Grab a pillow and sleep on your back with your head elevated, it will prevent water retention in your face.

Hydrate yourself regularly: If you keep hydrating yourself always, your face is less likely to become puffy. Even your jawline and under-eye region will benefit from hydrating regularly.

Massage your face with ice cubes: Those who want immediate relief from puffiness can treat themselves to a facial massage with some ice cubes. Also, try to focus on the areas that look particularly red or puffy. As you use the ice cubes all around your face, it will start to debloat encouraging greater blood circulation.

Use face roller: One can depuff their face with a facial roller too; when it is cold, it is more useful. To practice this, keep a jade roller in your freezer overnight, and use it to give yourself a light face massage the next day. This small massage will stimulate both your skin and lymph nodes.

Keep a check on your food and drink: Intake of alcohol, caffeine and sodium can dehydrate you, causing water retention and bloating. Caffeine and alcohol are known to disturb the body's healthy sleeping pattern, so, try to stay away from them.

Apply green tea cream: Caffeine might keep you awake all night, but using a caffeinated green tea eye cream or oil can help you depuff your face. The cream that is light caffeine combined with special antioxidants will reduce the redness and bloating around the eyes.

