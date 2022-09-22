Flushed cheeks and pink patches are very common these days and no one likes it. Some of the more common factors that cause this are sun exposure, wind, spicy foods, hot or cold weather, spicy foods or drinking hot beverages. But there are different forms of redness.

Some of these are more physiologic, for example, the redness that happens post exercise, or otherwise. It disrupts the delicate skin moisture barrier and pH balance. Your face turns red when the blood vessels dilate, causing more blood to rush towards the skin. Redness may happen not only on your face but also around the neck.

Red skin may be hard to hide, but here are some of the home remedies that you may try:

1. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is an extremely popular skincare product. It is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating qualities – all the properties that our skin requires. Take about a teaspoon of coconut oil and then rub it with your palms to warm it up and get a desired consistency for your skin to absorb. Then apply it on your face, do pay special attention to the affected areas of your skin.

2. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera has been used as a healing plant for ages now. The clear gel inside its leaves has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties, all of which promote skin healing. It’s inflammatory reactions in the skin and thromboxane, a lipid that helps in healing, and less inflammation means less redness.

3. Cucumber: Cucumber is believed to be a rich source of phytochemicals that help in reducing the appearance of lesions and acne. It helps in reducing facial redness and leaves the skin clearer and moisturised.

4. Yogurt: Yogurt consists of probiotics. Oral probiotics can help to enhance skin barrier functioning and help in reducing the skin sensitivity. This may help to deal with the appearance of rashes and redness on your face.

5. Reduce Stress Levels: Increased stress levels contribute to overall bodily inflammation. One of the major signs of inflammation is skin redness. Incorporating stress-relieving activities into your daily life like practicing mindfulness, and sleeping properly are key to reducing stress and inflammation levels in the body.