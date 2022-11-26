As the temperature drops, all of a sudden one may experience uncomfortable aches and pains in the body. There are several reasons why winter makes our joints feel achy. The cold makes our muscles feel more tense and tight. This tension reduces our mobility and flexibility in the joints. This is especially true for arthritis patients. Not tackling them in the right way could have a detrimental effect on your daily productivity and overall well-being. People tend to stay indoors during the winter season which decreases exposure to sunlight and causes vitamin D deficiency.

Here are some of the ways to get relief from joint pain:

Stay warm

Keep yourself warm during the winter and you will feel more comfortable all-round. This helps in reducing joint pain as well. Dress warmly and make sure that you are properly insulated. Using electric blankets and heating pads can also be helpful.

Keep moving: Being active is important, even in the winter months. But you should not do it without the assistance of a medical professional, stiff joints should not mean that you cancel your gym membership.

Try to relax your aching joints

Apply heat in the form of a hot water bag or electric pad that can give comfort to your aching joints. Warm baths help to relax muscles and relieve joint pain.

Eat a balanced diet

Eating a balanced diet that has low saturated fat, more fibre and lean proteins and refined carbs can help to improve body functions during the winter. Drinking water during the day helps to reduce winter aches and pains.

Lose weight

Losing weight can relieve pressure on your joints. Set small weight loss goals for yourself to lose a few kilos at a time and you may reduce your joint pain.

Soak yourself

Warm water helps to soothe aching joints as well as the muscles surrounding them. Spend some time soaking in the bath. Swimming in a heated pool is also another way to give your joints some relief.

