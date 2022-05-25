Six benefits of sugar that we all need to know
Did you know that sugar at times is beneficial for your health? Take a a look at some of sugar's amazing benefits below that no one can ignore.
Sugar is often believed to be unhealthy as it is linked to issues like diabetic patient’s blood sugar levels, tooth decay and obesity. However, living without it is also not possible for many people. You may be surprised to know that moderate consumption of sugar also has several advantages. Let's have a look at some of its amazing benefits that we cannot ignore:
1. Gives immediate boost to the energy levels
The breakdown of sugar leads to production of glucose, which is the primary source of energy for the body. Keeping fruit or dairy products on hand is the best way to get energy from natural sugar.
2. Naturally sweet chocolate can help improve your thinking power
Chocolate is a source of natural sugar and other healthy components. It is a source of antioxidants along with cocoa flavanols. Researchers have found that cocoa flavanols can help to improve cognitive function.
Researchers believe that cocoa flavanols protect us against brain cell damage and helps to create connections within the brain. Consumption of minimally-processed dark chocolate that contains the highest levels of cocoa flavanols is advisable.
3. It makes us happy
We all know that sugar makes us happy as it triggers a dopamine rush in our brain that cheers us up. When you are depressed or sad, try to eat a brownie or add more sugar to your herbal tea. This will definitely bring a positive change in your mood.
4. Helps to lighten your skin tone
Our skin products can’t handle areas with toned skin, such as elbows and knees. But did you know that you can use sugar as a scrub and that can help provide healthier skin.
5. Sugar even helps to store energy
Sugar provides energy beyond the initial boost. After glucose gets converted into energy for immediate use, the body will store some of the glucose as an energy to be reserved for later and release it when we are fasting or when we are sleeping. This process is called glycogenesis.
