Simple lifestyle modifications to keep diabetes in check

Lifestyle management is the buzzword as the daily lives of people are becoming complicated. Many a time, reference is made to the good old days when the air was cleaner, water was not bought out of a bottle and when medical bills and prescriptions were not as long as a laundry list.

So, what is it that has changed from the good old days? Life is more hectic, and work has become more competitive. The increasing demands of everyday life have cascaded into every realm – food, fitness, health and wellbeing. Several of these cascading factors are known to be inherent to type 2 diabetes including obesity, physical activity, diet, stress, and urbanisation.

Medical supervision can help manage and control diabetes only up to a certain level. The rest is in the hands of the individual to do everything they can to have a healthy diet, avoid obesity, control stress and keep well! For that, one does not need to go to a lifestyle guru. Here are some simple tips which can be easily adapted in everyday life to check diabetes.

Exercising Daily

Sedentary habits of working in front of computers or being couched in front of the TV for the most part of your day is a sure shot way of flirting with weight gain. With weight gain comes a plethora of problems of high blood pressure, the risk of type 2 diabetes, breathing problems and depression. Exercising regularly, on the other hand, can help develop bones and muscles, help shed fat, increase energy levels and improve sleep quality. The endorphins released after exercising can make one feel happier!

The choice of exercise depends on the individual’s comfort level. It can be a strenuous gym work out or a morning walk followed by a few stretches. It could be some yoga asanas or a high energy session of Zumba. The lifestyle tip here is to have an excuse to get up, get going with some sort of physical activity to keep healthy.

Dietary habits

It is very easy to fall into the trap of trendy diets which are labelled as healthy. These trends change frequently and may have caused more harm than good. It is advisable to steer clear of them and use a combination of traditional knowledge and modern science. Studies show that traditional staple food, vegetables and fruits which are local to a place are most suited for people living in that region and climate. Instead of following trends, we must go back to our roots and claim our grandmother’s recipes which included lentils, vegetables, high fibre bread from various flours, chutneys, pickles, milk products and even deserts.

These age-old food traditions can be revived with the latest development in food technology and innovations that keep modern diseases at bay. Fortune VIVO cooking oil has been developed through years of meticulous research and development and has been clinically proven to regulate blood sugar.

So, dust off those age recipes that composed a balanced meal of a traditional Indian thali. Cook these in a new age Fortune VIVO Oil that has been clinically proven to improve the lipid profile and keeping cholesterol in check. A scientific blend of rice bran and sesame oil, ingredients like gamma oryzanol and sesame lignans in Fortune VIVO also improve insulin sensitivity. This lifestyle modification is a must to keep diabetes in check.

Stress management

Stress causes the body to secrete stress hormones into the bloodstream which can rile up stress-induced blood sugar. Stress-induced blood sugar rise is followed by an increase in insulin secretion. Hence, for those with diabetes, stress can cause a significant and prolonged increase in the blood sugar level.

However, stress has become a routine in today’s lifestyles. Job deadlines, errands, a bid to multitask, all lead to high tension and pressured living. The sad news is that these deadlines, chore and errands will always remain. It is the lifestyle shift that we make that enable us to deal with these stressful situations better.

Daily exercise, meditation and yoga have shown to make people calmer and prone to managing stress better. Avoiding alcohol, nicotine and caffeine keep stress down. Studies have shown that poor sleeping habits are a reason why many of us cannot handle a rough day and pile our minds with tension. Getting enough sleep is a simple lifestyle change that can make one cope with stress at a much better level and hence not letting those stress hormones worsen a diabetic condition.

Regular check-ups

Prevention is better than cure. It is very easy to be complacent about health when one is healthy. Regular physical and clinical check-ups go a long way to prevent, detect and help take immediate actions on any health issues which may be lurking behind our very routine lives. Especially, for people managing diabetes, there comes an added responsibility to keep a watch on the vital body functions, nutrient levels and more. People with diabetes are more susceptible to developing infections, as high blood sugar levels can weaken the patient's immune system defences. Another simple lifestyle tip- schedule a comprehensive blood test and a physical exam annually. It is only your initiative to be healthy which will pay off in the long run.

So, you will read many tips on managing your diabetes. Take that imitative now. Start adopting these small modifications in your daily lives to keep diabetes in check.

This is a partnered post.

