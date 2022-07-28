Shampoo, olive oil and more: 6 ways to clean your makeup brushes

Once you clean the brushes in the cleansers depending upon their quality, let the soap lather. Hold your brushes upside down under running water. Continue washing it till the lather vanishes. Be careful that you don’t let the water seep into the brushes.

Makeup brushes are an integral part of the touch up process and since we apply them directly on our face, it becomes extremely important to clean them up properly. One needs to know that cleaning the brushes and makeup tools once a month is not enough. Here are some of the ways to take good care of them:

1. Use Shampoo: Prepare a diluted makeup brush cleanser by adding baby shampoo or the regular shampoo that you use to lukewarm water. Makeup brushes with soft bristles should be cleaned carefully as they may break easily. Wash the brushes that are used for applying concealers or highlighters at least once a week.

2. Use Olive Oil: Olive oil is among the best elements to thoroughly clean your brushes. But, you need to make sure that you are rinsing the brushes at least once a week.

3. Wash them in Running Water: Once you clean the brushes in the cleansers depending upon their quality, let the soap lather. Hold your brushes upside down under running water. Continue washing it till the lather vanishes. Be careful that you don’t let the water seep into the brushes.

4. Use paper towels: Beauty Influencers believe that paper towels play a vital role in helping you clean and dry off the brushes to make sure they are not lint-prone. Then your brushes don't look dusty.

5. Do not store them with your makeup products: If you keep your brushes in the same pouch as the products you apply, avoid this and get your own brush kit. It will help you to avoid the bacterial contamination in the same environment and your brushes would retain their shape.

6. Use Dish: Washing Soap For Synthetic Brushes: The synthetic brushes are tough in texture and are sturdy. They can be washed with dish-washing soap or some detergent without causing harm to them. You can add the detergent to lukewarm water and then wash your brushes in the cleanser.