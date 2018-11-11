SH Raza: A retrospective titled 'Traversing Terrains' illuminates the artist's legacy, and his art over 50 years

“Art is reality, art is a muse if it helps us to realise the truth. It is the major guiding element which helps you to realise the truth.” — SH Raza

A little over two years after his death, a retrospective — Traversing Terrains — at Mumbai’s Piramal Museum of Art, pays homage to SH Raza’s legacy, spanning half a century of the artist’s work.

As befits a retrospective, the artworks on display indicate Raza’s artistic development over the years, and also his contributions to the field of visual arts — especially to post-Independence modernism and abstraction. The retrospective also provides an impetus to look back over Raza’s fascinating life.

SH Raza was born in 1922 in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh; his father, Sayed Mohammed Razi, was a forest ranger. His mother was called Tahira Begum.

Raza began painting at the age of 12; he went on to study at the Nagpur School of Art and later, at Mumbai’s Sir JJ School of Art. In 1950, he moved to France to attend the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts on a government scholarship. After completing his course, Raza decided to stay on in France and was exposed to Western modernism, including American abstraction and expressionist art.

In 1956, Raza became the first non-French artist to be awarded the prestigious Prix de la Critique. He married his colleague — the French artist Janine Mongillat — who passed away in 2002; Raza returned to India in 2010-11.

In 2007, the Indian government conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan and, in 2013, the Padma Vibhushan. He was also honoured with the Commandeur de la Legion d’Honneur (the Legion of Honour) by the French government, in 2015.

The emergence of the artist

After his childhood in central India, Raza found the city of (then) Bombay an eclectic place. In its cityscape, cosmopolitan demographic and cultural potpourri, one could always find various subjects or inspirations. The city also gave artists like Raza a platform to bring change, or rather a revolution, in the conventions of art. It was here that Raza co-founded the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group in 1947 along with FN Souza, MF Hussain, KH Ara, HA Gade and SK Bakre, among others.

Bombay became a subject of many of Raza’s remarkable works in the 1940s. Also, since the practice of travelling and painting on the spot was the norm at the time, Raza also brought to the canvas, the cities of Benaras, Nashik, Indore and Jaipur. The representations of these places, painted during the 1940s, also bear some reflections of the conventional art practices of those days — albeit with some splashes of disregard for those very conventions in Raza’s brushstrokes.

He would not draw something and paint on it; instead, his paintings would be more direct, out there. That also showed the emergence of a more confident artist who would paint as he saw. It was in late 1948 when Raza met the legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson who, owing to his own personal training as a painter, suggested that Raza observe cubism and thus bring some structure to his pieces. Little did he know, this brief rendezvous with Cartier-Bresson would open doors for him in France, which was to be home for the next 50 years.

He reached Paris in 1950 and was instantly charmed. Raza wrote of Paris: “…its buildings, the atmosphere, the charged energy; it seemed to reveal at every corner that it was marvellous…” He continued his quest to understand French art closely by visiting various museums and reading as much as he could on French literature. He scrutinised the paintings of Cezanne, Cubists like Picasso, and artists like Mondrian and Vasarely.

By the mid-1950s, Raza had gained mastery over watercolours and started exploring pigments in the form of oil painting; he worked around viscous paints that dried gradually and thereby could be used to impart a certain texture that would often seem overlapping each other. Despite these new learnings, Raza still continued his affinity for landscapes — in the form of churches, cathedrals, road-side shrines, towers, residential quarters etc — as his primary subject, just like his days in Bombay.

At the same time, even if Raza wasn’t in India physically, he kept abreast of all the advancements in the Indian art scene due to his conversations with fellow expatriate artists like Ram Kumar, Akbar Padamsee and Jean Bhownagary.

Raza wrote, “French landscape interested me in a special manner because there I had the message of Cezanne and the possibility of acquiring a technique, a certain understanding of form, values, colour relationships and the orchestration of these fundamental elements without which you are not a painter.”

The development of the philosopher

While the 1940s and ‘50s were significant for Raza in terms of excelling at his craft, the following years marked the emergence of a more conscious, self-aware and introspective artist. His visits to India also became frequent and his focus shifted towards spirituality and philosophy. He learnt more about Indian art (both old and new), poetry and music, which in turn, formed a major aspect of his art. The philosophical lens towards his art also meant that the 1960s and ‘70s saw Raza approach his craft from the inside out.

Raza’s art strove for a more internal perspective of spaces: They were still landscapes, but the best form of an artistic oxymoron — formless forms. Raza’s paintings were bereft of any specific markers of place and space, they were definitely about visual expression, and what the soul perceived of it. Thus began his quest for the Roopadhyatmik (abstract beauty) in his art and he worked endlessly towards it, painting over and over again: doing a ‘japa’ to evolve and reach the higher realm of time and space.

His sense of colour was also paramount in making his art what it is. “Raza used very few colours,” explains Vaishnavi Ramanathan, curator and art historian at the Piramal Museum of Art. “Since he had used many colours in the beginning, he knew the techniques of how to balance them, evoke a certain feeling using a certain colour and also in what density to use those colours. You’ll see some colours will be applied opaque, while some will be applied in a way which gives a certain texture. Raza has evolved in a way to use colours in the minimal way possible and yet narrate what he has to. At the same time, Raza knew really well how to use light. He knew how to play with the quality of the canvass itself, maximise it and bring out its beauty — in some ways cutting out whatever is not needed. It’s like a sanyasi’s journey to forego what is not essential and working with a minimalistic approach. In Raza’s case, he started working with bare minimum shapes — circle, triangles…,” she says.

In Raza’s own words:

“Instead of being constructions, my paintings from the 1970’s are more gestural in technique and expression. In terms of colour too, they are expressionistic. The spontaneity was new and compulsive- I let the canvas grow.”

His in-depth study of Indian philosophy — by the means of the epics, ancient texts, concepts of Hinduism like the Purush-Prakriti, yoni, linga — were reflected in his major works over subsequent years. However, what became synonymous with Raza’s oeuvre was his depiction of the ‘bindu’ (dot), which is also an important facet of Hindu philosophy. The 1980s saw him painting a series of works based around this bindu. Speaking to the Indo-Asian News Service in 2011, Raza said that even after exploring the concept of bindu for over four decades, he was yet to tire of it. Over the years, that dot in his art came to be known as the ‘raza-bindu’.

“One of my teachers in Mandla had once drawn a sign – a dot on the wall knowing that my mind was wandering. He told me to look at the point while he went for a wash. I did not understand the significance of the ‘bindu’ then – but it existed in my mind,” Raza recalled, in his IANS interview.

Raza and music

If one looks closely at Raza’s paintings, especially those from the later years of his career, one is bound to find a close association with music.

“Often you will find a musical tendency in his works, especially in the way he would use colours. Some of his later works, he would be working with one particular colour and will repeat it in different shades across the painting. It is almost like a raga and the various notes of it. So he has a sort of translation of music coming into his work through these shades. Each note in the Indian music system has a very spiritual connotation to it and Raza was very aware of that. You can see that with years even he had turned spiritual; his vision had turned from outside to inside. So I think Indian music resonated with him much more than anything else,” Vaishnavi Ramanathan says.

Comparing Raza’s approach to Wassily Kandinsky’s abstract works, she adds, “He would always relate colour to music —and he came from very spiritual thought process — where his green would evoke a certain kind of sound and his yellow would evoke another sound. So, each colour would speak for something; it is just not a pigment but also has a certain symbolic connotation.”

In fact, music was one of the reasons Benaras piqued a special interest in Raza. “His frequent travels to the city brought him closer to the music and musicians of that place,” says Ramanathan. In the later version of the city that Raza painted, one definitely finds a sort of rhythm and melody in the brushstrokes, the use of colours and light and the visual form of what the city stood for.

Going over the artworks displayed as part of the retrospective brings Raza’s own words to mind: “Everyone sees for himself, the artist also sees for himself,” he said. “Others see where ideas coincide, or whether they agree or disagree. There is no binding, no forcing of things. It has to be a free association of ideas.”