Sex and Sensibility: 100 Sanskrit verses

In the 8th century CE, the city of Constantinople witnessed the second Arab siege. The Nara period began — and ended — in Japan. Closer home, Shantideva, a student monk at the university of Nalanda, composed the Bodhicharyavatara, or Guide to the Bodhisattva’s Way of Life.

On the quest for a different mastery, a Kashmiri king named Amaru compiled a series of verses about sexual love under the prosaic title Amarushataka, literally “one hundred poems of Amaru”.

The recently-released Erotic Love Poems from India: 101 Classics in Desire and Passion is a translation of the Amarushataka from Sanskrit into English by poet and translator Andrew Schelling, a professor of religious studies at Naropa University.

It was first published in 2004 by the Boulder-based Shambhala Publications and brought out as a revised edition earlier this year. The original work comprises an interlocked series of four-line verses that are read as a single poem.

Schelling’s account of Amarushataka’s origin sets the stage for its main concern — the tension between metaphysical and sexual experience — embodied in the figures of the monastic and the householder.

Legend has it that the master of Advaita Vedanta, Adi Shankara, was engaged in a philosophical argument with Mandanamishra from the rival school of Mimasa.

Public debates between the orthodoxy and its heterodox opposition were common and often had political consequences. Shankara held the fort until his opponent’s wife silenced the celibate yogi with a series of metaphysical questions couched in metaphors of sexual love.

Women’s agency and experience were not confined to the sexual domain. Historical studies provide ample evidence of their participation in public life.

In the original story, Shankara asked for a 100 days to prepare his comeback. He resided in the body of just-deceased Amaru. As Amaru, he spent his days studying Vatsyayana’s Kama Sutra and each of the nights gaining sexual experience with a different lady of the court.

Leaving Amaru’s body, he returned as Shankara to the debate and emerged victorious. He wrote a poem each to memorialise the lessons of the 100-odd nights and signed the collection in Amaru’s name.

The poems evoke shringara, the erotic rasa, in descriptions of the stages of sexual love: desire, anticipation, satiation, separation, loss, and union.

However, as Sanskrit scholar Sheldon Pollock has said, a classical literary work, even while aiming to produce a single dominant rasa is expected to show a range of subordinate ones. Thus, through metaphors evoking the turning seasons, Amaru also weaves a rich tapestry of emotions such as helplessness, anger, and envy.

Indeed, envy powers some of the most hard-hitting verses: “In bed he whispers/ the wrong name” (23). Women aren’t the only ones afflicted with jealousy, nor is infidelity solely the domain of the male lover: “Darling, I’m a pluckier girl…/After you’re gone you may hear/ what I see fit to do with my/ love life” (52).

The poems soar in depictions of the homo-social bonds between women— a web of relationships other than those of competition for the affections of men. There are friends who get admonished when their advice backfires: “What were you thinking, friends—/ goading me to/ treat him so harshly?” (98).

The conflict between instinct and authority, or love and reason, also unfolds at a more personal level. Often, the former wins: “I refuse words but/ my rebellious face softens./ …and on its own/ this aroused body tingles” (26).

However, as Schelling said in an interview with Tricycle magazine in January, understanding the lovers’ choices in terms of a conflict between the mind and the body misses the point. “I don’t think ancient India had such a hard and fast line between spiritual wisdom and carnal pleasure,” he said. The poems emerged at a time of “exploration of physical love as a pathway to liberation or enlightenment”.

Indeed, in a second account of the work’s origin, Schelling shows how the text transcends the physical/ metaphysical binary. In this story, Shankara visits the court of the famed sensualist Amaru, and delivers a spiritual lesson in terms his host would understand: couched in the conventions of erotic poetry.

We can conclude with Schelling that classical art “comfortably holds contradictions that pale moralising or humourless logic find intolerable…” But he concedes that it’s “very hard for Western civilisation to comprehend this”. Reading the poems in contemporary India, I reckon the incomprehension hits much closer home. In 2014, it led Penguin to agree to pulp all remaining copies of the book The Hindus: An Alternative History by religious studies professor Wendy Doniger.

Doniger cautioned that a “pious view” of Hinduism, informed by a vigilantly curated canon of classical texts, “declares most of Hinduism heretical and therefore irrelevant”. It dismisses as “filthy paganism” many aspects such as “polytheism, erotic sculptures, spirited mockery of the gods, and rich, earthy mythology”.

This narrowly defined piety has little room for a work like Amarushataka, where a sated lover declares that his beloved partakes of the immortal nectar (amrita), and “the gods— fools—/ churned the ocean for/ nothing” (4). My favourite is the verse on reconciliation, applicable alike to amorous, philosophical, and political squabbles:

“Each turned aside/on the bed/silently suffering/secretly hoping to reconcile but/afraid to lose face./At some point their furtive eyes met—/there was a quick/unintentional laugh and the/quarrel broke/in one wild embrace.” (21) May we learn to laugh through our differences, and break our quarrels with an embrace.

Swati Chawla is a historian and a fellow at the American Institute of Indian Studies

