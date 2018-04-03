Serampore's 232-year-old Denmark Tavern gets a glorious restoration: Take a look within

Serampore — situated on the banks of the Hooghly River — is not one that courts the limelight much. Over the month of February and March 2018, however, it has received a lot of attention after a 232-year-old structure known as Denmark Tavern (or Danish tavern) underwent an exquisite restoration. In the presence of ambassadors from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, an inauguration ceremony declared the restored structure 'open', with much fanfare.

History of Serampore

The small cities on the banks of the Hooghly have a rich heritage; they were sites of a number of colony outposts set up by the East India Company and other foreign traders. While Chandannagar remained under the rule of the Portuguese East India Company, Serampore was dominated by the Dutch (both cities are located a stone's throw from Kolkata, then the business and administrative capital of the East India Company). The Hooghly river was a major business route as well.

These satellite towns waned in importance once the focus shifted to Delhi.

Serampore's story

The Danish East India Company had arrived in India in 1620 and established their first-ever settlement in Tranquebar or Tamil Nadu. They began trading in India, mainly from the South. Around 1732, the Danish king Christian VI signed an MoU with the East India Company that allowed them to carry on a monopoly business in India and China for 40 years. During that time, the Danish chief in Bengal was residing and trading from Chandannagar, and it was then that the value of the land in Serampore dawned. Initially, there was an attempt to buy 60 bighas in Serampore, an attempt later given up as too expensive. Thus the Danish authority bought only three bighas of riverfront land, on which was situated the establishment known as Denmark Tavern.

As Serampore remained a popular and lucrative pit-stop among the Danish and English traders, in 1786, a British innkeeper called James Parr, opened the Denmark Tavern & Hotel. In no time, the tavern became a favourite among the Europeans.

It's interesting that the 'Danish' tavern was founded by an Englishman and not a Dane. The reason being, Parr was already an expert in the hospitality business and had previously operated a 'London Tavern' too in (then) Calcutta. His prior experience in the business brought him to Serampore and this inn soon was named the best Danish hotel in India.

Many details about the tavern were mentioned in William Carey's book, The Good Old Days of Honourable John Company (1882). Carey also wrote of another tavern situated in the area, run by a gentleman named Mr Meyers: "A trip up the river in cumbrous budgerows and pinnaces on pleasure excursions was a very common custom at the time. Large parties used to proceed as far as Bandel and other stations on the riverside, and remain absent from home for days. A wayside inn, like those at Serampore, must, therefore, have been a treat for the voyagers; and that there should have been found room for two in one settlement, proves that the visitors to Serampore must have been many, and that the town itself was worthy of notice."

From an advertisement in the Calcutta Gazette, dated 16 March 1786, we find the Denmark Tavern offering the following amenities — “Gentlemen passing up and down the river may be accommodated with breakfast, dinner, supper and lodging, and may depend on the charges being very reasonable…Dinners dressed and sent out at short notice; also liquors sold by the single dozen, for ready cash. A good Billiard Table and Coffee-room with the Newspapers etc”. The Gazette — an English language weekly newspaper which was published between 1780 and 1800 — in fact, has several articles on the Danish Tavern as well.

Danish Tavern's rebirth

In 2015, restoration work on the Tavern began. The structure then was in complete ruins. The restoration project was taken up as the ‘Serampore Initiative’ of the National Museum of Denmark and at the end of this six-year-long endeavour, Serampore not only got a ravishing new Danish Tavern, but also face-lifts for other historical structures like the Serampore court, Olav church, and the land registry building. Manish Chakraborti, a local contractor, was the restoration architect who worked on the project with valuable inputs from Danish architect Flemming Aalund.

While the Danish Museum played a pivotal role in the remaking of an important part of Serampore's history, Manish Chakraborti too invested three years' incessant effort. Taking us through the restored tavern, he told Firstpost: "While some modern choices were made during the restoration, I majorly stuck to the traditional structure and feel. I was sure about the paint outside the building and used bright yellow and green as a combination while for the interiors I maintained a neutral white to keep the Danish feel intact. Also, I was very particular about the floors.

"We did use steel beams instead of wood for the roof. However, we also used surki and lime, instead of cement. A team of craftsmen from Murshidabad, Sunderbans and Serampore worked on the project. The local masons had the difficult task of stitching together partially collapsed walls; carpenters recreated old doors, windows and even an entire wooden staircase, made with Indian teak," he added.

The tavern now has a bright cafe area and four private luxurious rooms for lodging. The government has paid for a part for the restoration project along with the Danish Museum. The total cost of the project was around Rs 3.5 crore. The balcony of the tavern has a great view of River Hooghly, busy with vessels ferrying people and cargo up- and downstream. The furniture is traditional, with a series of handpicked paintings on Old Calcutta on the walls giving the tavern a vintage vibe.

"The tourism department has thrown the property open for private players to bid on and there will be an official announcement soon. The cafe, bakery, and lodge will be open to the public from 15 April onwards, which also marks the Bengali New Year," said Chakraborti. "We really hope people from all over, not just Kolkata, think it's worth spending a night or two here."