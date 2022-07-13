Scrambled Tofu to Besan Cheela: Some powerful protein-packed breakfasts one can try

The importance of beginning the day with a high protein-rich breakfast is vital because it provides the body with all the required energy that can keep one active throughout

Breakfast is one of the most essential meals of the day and it should never be missed. The importance of beginning the day with a high protein-rich breakfast is vital because it provides the body with all the required energy that can keep one active throughout.

However, with the change in lifestyle and schedule, people these days get so busy that they do not take care of their health. So those who cannot decide on what to prepare or eat for breakfast, here are some amazing healthy recipes that you could try:

Peanut Butter Toast: This is an easy and delicious recipe for your mornings. To prepare this, you need a few slices of bread, peanut butter, chia seeds and banana. First, you need to toast the bread and apply some peanut butter on it. Then put the banana slices neatly on top and sprinkle some chia seed. That’s all you need to do!

Scrambled Tofu: This dish is an advantage for those who cannot eat egg or even paneer. For the unversed, paneer is a cheese, while tofu is made from soy. To prepare scrambled tofu, place a frying pan and heat some oil on medium flame. Then add crushed or roughly grounded tofu along with 1/4 tsp salt and turmeric powder. You can also add a few pinches of black pepper powder. Mix everything together and let it cook over medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes. After sometime serve hot.

Besan Cheela: Besan is gram flour and a great source of protein. To prepare this dish, take some besan, cut onions, tomatoes, chillies, coriander and keep aside. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl with some salt and spices as per your taste. Then heat a pan, add some butter or oil and pour the mixture onto it and let it cook. After a couple of minutes flip it over to cook the other side. Serve it hot!

Paneer Stuffed Moong Dal Cheela: This is a very common breakfast that most Indian houses prepare. This simple dish is filled with protein to kickstart our day right. To prepare this, you would have to soak moong dal for at least six hours (overnight) and then blend it finely into a paste in a grinder. Then add some chopped onion, chillies and coriander to the paste. Along with this prepare the paneer stuffing side by side. First, roughly grate some paneer, then add onions, chillies, coriander which are finely chopped. You can also add chat masala and salt as per taste. Heat some ghee, butter or oil on a pan and evenly spread the moong dal batter. Cook until it is golden brown and then add the paneer stuffing in between. Your stuffed cheela is ready!

Sprouts Salad: Sprouts salad is a crunchy bowl of goodness that provides all essential nutrients to the body. To prepare this, take up to 2 to 3 sprouted lentils that are slightly boiled. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, chillies and some chaat masala along with a pinch of salt. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and serve it. One can also add a few drops of lime, it will taste heavenly.