Sawan 2023: Dates, puja vidhi, history and significance of Shravan month

Sawan or Shravan, a Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, starts today, 4 July. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Sawan will last for 58 days. The holy month of Sawan starts today and will continue till 31 August. According to religious beliefs, from Devshayani Ekadashi (29 June) to Devuthani Ekadashi (29 November), Lord Vishnu is in Yognidra (psychic sleep). It is when the universe’s operation remains in the hands of Lord Shiva. Due to Adhikamas (extra month), this time, Chaturmas (holy period of four months) will be of five months instead of four.

History and Significance of Sawan

As per the Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month. After Ashadh ends, the holy month of Sawan starts from the Pratipada (first day in the lunar fortnight) date of the Krishna Paksha. Also known as Shravan, this month is said to be the favourite of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, in the month of Sawan, goddess Parvati severed penance to have Lord Shiva as her husband. Later, he was impressed with the goddess’ dedication and accepted her as his wife.

Shivling’s Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek have special significance in the month of Sawan. In this particular month, Monday fasting, monthly Shivratri and Kanwar Yatra have special importance too.

Important dates of Sawan 2023

Due to Adhikamas this year, the month of Sawan will last for as many as 58 days. Sawan is starting from 4 July and will continue till 31 August. Actually, due to the extra month in Shravan, the month of Sawan will be of two months instead of one. After 19 years, such a coincidence will be seen in the month of Sawan. There are several other festivals too, that will be celebrated during the holy month of Shravan.

Sankashti Chaturthi is on 6 July, Kamika Ekadashi is on 13 July, Masik Shivratri is on 15 July, and Amavasya of Shravan month is on 17 July. Later, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 19 August, Nag Panchami on 21 August and lastly, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 August.

Sawan 2023: Puja Vidhi

According to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati and chanting mantras in the month of Sawan is a must. The ones wanting to impress Lord Shiva are expected to wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

After this, they should visit any Shiva temple located near their house and anoint Lord Shiva with Ganges water, milk, curd, honey, and sugarcane juice.

Keep chanting the ‘Om Namah Shivay’ mantra and offer Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura, Shamipatra, etc. on the Shivling. After offering fruits and flowers, recite Shiva Chalisa and perform Shiva Aarti.

On the other hand, married women keep fast each Monday in the month of Sawan and pray for the long life, happiness, and prosperity of their husbands and family.

