Saina Nehwal shines on the court and off it too

The thing that most people don’t realise about a diamond, is that its value comes from what it symbolises. It isn’t just a pretty little bauble that reflects light. It is ancient and born of immense pressure. The more it endures, the more it clarifies... It gets stronger and stronger until the only thing that can break it, is itself.

So it comes as no surprise that Saina Nehwal’s father chose to commemorate her Bronze win at the Asian games with a diamond ring. Who better than Saina to know about pressure? About the slow and steady chipping away of impurities, till only the best of oneself is left? About the laserlike focus, it takes, to be the best at something. To be human. To look beyond all the adulation and the applause. To be real. #RealIsRare, after all.

Starting at the age of eight, Saina fell in love with Badminton. What started out as a way to connect with friends, soon grew into a passion of its own. Just 8 years later, in 2006, she created history by winning the Asian Satellite Badminton tournament, twice. In that same year, she also became the first Asian player ever to win a 4-star tournament.

And this was just the beginning. By 2015, she was ranked as World No 1 - the first Indian woman to ever do so. Over the course of her career so far, she was won over 23 international titles, making her one of India’s most successful sportspersons.

It’s easy to look at the end result, and miss seeing the toil that went behind the form and performance one sees today. There isn’t a sportsperson alive today that has not learnt to deal with defeat and disappointment. Saina is no exception. But what makes her stand apart, is her ability to learn from every single defeat, to use it as fuel, and to persevere… after all, it is this pressure and untiring focus that makes one #DiamondStrong.

So when we see Saina’s beaming eyes lit up as bright as the brilliant diamond on her finger, all we can say is this: You deserve it. May your light shine as brilliantly, and for as long.

This is a partnered post.