Sahitya Akademi announces 21 winners for Bal and Yuva Puraskar awards for 2018

New Delhi: India's national academy of letters, the Sahitya Akademi, on 22 June announced the names of 21 winners of its Bal Sahitya Puraskar, and 21 recipients of the Yuva Puraskar for this year.

The Bal Puraskar awards will be conferred at a function on 14 November, which is celebrated as Children's Day. This day is also the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The date for conferring the Yuva Puraskar awards has not been declared yet.

"The awards were recommended by jury members representing 22 Indian languages, and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi," a statement said.

Ten books of poetry, seven of short stories, three novels and one play have been given the Yuva Puraskar award.

The award comprises a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000.