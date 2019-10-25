Sad but funny excuses Indian’s give on getting caught breaking traffic laws

‘Everyone makes mistakes’

These words might sound very reassuring when you mess up in an exam, a cricket match or a relationship. But these words don’t work when you make mistakes while driving since there might not be time to say these words after all.

However, the Indian Janta somehow always manages to come up with excuses to justify breaking road safety rules. And these excuses break all the rules led by logic!

Here are the weirdest, funniest and out-of-this-world excuses Indians give when caught breaking traffic laws.

Breaking the Red Light

via GIPHY

No sir, no...I did not break the red light. It was green when I was driving, and it turned red when I crossed the signal. Mahi Kasam sir...I call for a DRS!

Overspeeding

via GIPHY

How can you give me a chalan for over-speeding? What about the last hour I was stuck in traffic? Please calculate the average speed, sir, it will be way lower than the speed limit.

Not wearing a seatbelt

via GIPHY

Oh no…no…no, I was wearing the seatbelt. I just unbuckled it to adjust it. You just saw me at that moment. Wrong time, wrong place.

Driving on the wrong side

via GIPHY

Okay, sir, I was on the wrong side. But this road was empty. If there are no cars, then isn't driving on the wrong side permissible?

Texting while driving

via GIPHY

Please don’t give me a challan. I was texting to avoid a phone call, which would’ve been more distracting. You see sir, I was actually trying to be more careful.

Parking on sidewalks

via GIPHY

It goes both ways, sir. People were walking on the road, so I parked on the sidewalk.

There you have it! Some of the humorously sad excuses Indians give on getting caught breaking traffic laws. Although amusing, make sure you know breaking traffic laws is a serious risk to you as well as other people’s safety.

Join the #RoadToSafety movement and drive safely, so you never have to give an excuse for breaking laws.

This is a partnered post.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .