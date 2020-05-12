You are here:
Ruby Patel, renowned Parsi-Gujarati theatre veteran, passes away aged 86

Living FP Staff May 12, 2020 17:18:53 IST

Noted theatre personality Ruby Patel passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. She was 86. Actor-director Viveck Vaswani, who has appeared in films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Aa Ab Laut Chalen, tweeted the news of Patel's death.

Film and theatre actor Paresh Rawal also posted his condolences on Twitter:

Ruby and her husband Burjor Patel were among the most sought-after stage artists in the Parsi-Gujarati theatre circuit during the 1960s. The couple were part of the Indian National Theatre's (INT) Parsi wing and fronted some of the most popular productions like Gher Ghungro Ne Ghotalo, Tirangi Tehmul, Hello Inspector and Oogi Dahpun Ni Dadh.

In the late 1970s they started their own production house named Burjor Patel Productions. Later they moved to Dubai and returned India after 20 years in 2009, reports The Indian Express.

Shernaz Patel, their daughter, is also a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry. Apart from her stints on stage, television shows and web series, Shernaz has appeared in a variety of Hindi films, notably Black (2005) and Guzaarish (2010).

