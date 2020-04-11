You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Renowned Hindustani singer Shanti Hiranand Chawla, a disciple of legendary artiste Begum Akhtar, passes away at 87

Living Press Trust of India Apr 11, 2020 12:58:37 IST

New Delhi: Renowned Hindustani classical singer and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Hiranand Chawla passed away at a Gurgaon hospital early on Friday morning. She was 87.

“She had a brief ailment, was in the hospital since Sunday. But her condition got worse last night and she passed away this morning,” her son Nishchint Chawla told the Press Trust of India.

The singer was trained in thumri, dadra and ghazal singing by Begum Akhtar, and was world renowned for keeping the legendary ghazal singer’s style alive in her performances, which she staged all across the world, including Lahore, Islamabad, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Washington.

Akhtar has once said, “If you want to hear my music after my death, hear it through Shanti’s singing.”

Renowned Hindustani singer Shanti Hiranand Chawla, a disciple of legendary artiste Begum Akhtar, passes away at 87

Shanti Hiranand Chawla was trained by the legendary Hindustani artiste Begum Akhtar and kept the gazal singer's legacy alive through her performances across the world. Image via Wikimedia Commons

To commemorate her relationship with Akhtar, Chawla, in 2005, penned a book, Begum Akhtar: The Story of My Ammi.

The singer was cremated in Gurugram today, and her funeral was attended by only her immediate family members, owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I wish people could have come all those who cherished and celebrated her music. But due to the lockdown, only our family was there,” he said.

During her illustrious career, she has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, which was awarded to her in 2007.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 12:58:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The right way to wear, take off and wash a face cover aka homemade, reusable mask

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres