Renowned cartoonist Sudhir Dar, best known for portraying bureaucratic corruption, passes away at 87

Renowned cartoonist Sudhir Dar, whose works graced several newspapers in a career spanning 58 years, died on 26 November after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family members said. He was 87.

A Kashmiri born in Allahabad in 1932, Dar graduated from the University of Allahabad with a Master's in Geography. He began his career as a cartoonist with The Statesman in 1961 after which he moved to Hindustan Times. His cartoons have also appeared in The Independent, The Pioneer, Delhi Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Saturday Review among others.

He would regularly share cartoons from his popular columns such as Out of My mind, Out of my mind again, This is it!, The Best of This is it! on his Twitter account.

THIS IS IT ! pic.twitter.com/TClq7o0rgk — Sudhir Dar (@sudhirdar32) October 28, 2019

THIS IS IT ! pic.twitter.com/qnUh7JXJSn — Sudhir Dar (@sudhirdar32) October 28, 2019

THIS IS IT ! pic.twitter.com/hMyEcDnoLs — Sudhir Dar (@sudhirdar32) October 28, 2019

Dar's originals are reportedly owned by leading political figures and celebrities such as the Queen of England, Yehudi Menuhin, and Richard Attenborough among others. Indo-Asian News Service notes that even though his sketches were political in nature, Dar steered clear of satirising political developments and leaders. He continued to, however, direct jibes at the state of affairs, bureaucracy, and corruption in India.

In 2000, Dar retired to continue working as a freelancer. He also illustrated his father Krishna Prasad Dar's book, Kashmiri Cooking. Jayant Narlikar's Journey Through the Universe also carried his cartoons.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

