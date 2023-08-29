It is that time of the year when siblings celebrate their bond and flaunt their love in front of everyone. Yes, we are talking about Rakhi, or Raksha Bandhan. The much-awaited festival celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. It also witnesses sisters adorning their brother’s wrist with Rakhi. While the traditional way of celebrating is a must in every house, some of you might be looking for unique and fun ways to mark the festival.

If you are also looking for innovative and fun ideas to celebrate the day; take a look at the creative enlisted below:

Binge watch with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Movies with siblings are always fun. We all love a movie night, right? Pick a film that you both have been planning to watch together. Set up the movie and grab some snacks and drinks. A fun night is waiting for you. Choose a series of projects and enjoy a movie marathon at home.

Go on a long drive

Nothing compares a fun trip with your siblings! Pick a common location that you all have been planning to visit. Pack some clothes and essentials. Drive to your destination or take a flight. A Raksha Bandhan special trip will be one of the heartwarming memories for you. This experience will also strengthen your relationship with each other.

Cook favourite meal of your brother/sister

Utilise the day cooking or baking for your sibling. You can either pick a traditional delicacy or can go experiment with new recipes. Even if you have no idea how to cook, you don’t need to fret. Simply, log into any food delivery app and order your favorite food for yourself.

Indulge in charitable acts

While celebrating the day with your siblings is really cool, you can also try indulging in charitable acts along with them, right? On the auspicious occasion, extend your helping hand to the needy. People who live in orphanages, and old age homes are always looking forward to visits from individuals who spread love and positivity.

Gaming and personalised playlists

Play some games you used to enjoy together in your childhood. Video games or board games are the best ways to relive your childhood. Engaging in friendly competition can lead to a lot of laughs and bonding. Apart from gaming, music can also be a great way to evoke emotions. This Raksha Bandhan, create personalised playlists for your siblings.